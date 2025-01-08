27.4 C
Lagos
January 8, 2025
Trending now

MTNers Stand Hand in Hand to Combat Gender  Based Violence

Kwara govt inaugurates Osi campus of State University

LASEPA shuts down 619 facilities over environmental infractions in 2024

2025 Budget: NASS frowns at poor 2024 Capital Budget implementation

Police in Borno decorate 84 newly-promoted officers with new ranks

Two injured as commercial bus rams into culvert in Lagos

Court dismisses Emefiele’s challenge of $4.5bn, N2.8bn fraud case

FCT Minister Reassures Residents of Safety Amid Bomb Explosion

Kano Governor’s Special Adviser dies in Egypt 24 hours after inauguration

Atiku, Obi, Govs, Senators, others commit N1bn to UNINIGER projects

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Kano Governor’s Special Adviser dies in Egypt 24 hours after inauguration

by Editor081

 

 

Ahmad Bunkure, the newly appointed Special Adviser on Works, to Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, is dead.

 

Bunkure died on Wednesday in Egypt, according to a statement signed by he governor Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sunusi DawakinTofa.

 

The statement reads in part; “This is a heartbreaking moment for us as a government. Bunkure was a dedicated professional whose expertise and contributions were expected to drive our administration’s vision for development. His loss is deeply felt.”

 

Condolences have continued to pour in, including from the National leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and members of the Kano State Government.

 

The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, had announced a fresh round of appointments and reassignments, aimed at enhancing governance across the state.

 

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Sanusi Tofa, on Sunday, Yusuf announced that Ahmad Muhammad has been appointed Special Adviser on Publicity.

 

Bunkure was sworn in as Special Adviser on Works a day before his death.

 

Related posts

We will miss Shaykh Muhyideen Bello –MURIC

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Man dies at Ngbo-Amaka area in Ebonyi State

NewChampion

FG pledges enhanced security for south-east region

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO