Kano Governor’s Special Adviser dies in Egypt 24 hours after inauguration

Ahmad Bunkure, the newly appointed Special Adviser on Works, to Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, is dead.

Bunkure died on Wednesday in Egypt, according to a statement signed by he governor Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sunusi DawakinTofa.

The statement reads in part; “This is a heartbreaking moment for us as a government. Bunkure was a dedicated professional whose expertise and contributions were expected to drive our administration’s vision for development. His loss is deeply felt.”

Condolences have continued to pour in, including from the National leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and members of the Kano State Government.

The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, had announced a fresh round of appointments and reassignments, aimed at enhancing governance across the state.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Sanusi Tofa, on Sunday, Yusuf announced that Ahmad Muhammad has been appointed Special Adviser on Publicity.

Bunkure was sworn in as Special Adviser on Works a day before his death.