23.7 C
Lagos
January 8, 2025
Trending now

Over N12bn remitted to PDP leaders in 15 months by suspended LG…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 8, 2024

One dies, three injured in Lagos multiple crashes

Insecurity: Tackle banditry before it escalates, Gani Adams tells South-West govs

Police recovered N8.8bn, arrested 751 cybercriminals in 2024 – FPRO

NNPC Foundation targets 1000 for cataracts surgery, commences screening in Lagos

With 18,500 arrests, 2.6mkg drugs seized in 2024, our successes justify global…

IPOB urges former IGP, Okiro, to steer clear election of Ohanaeze President-General

Soludo not against Kanu’s release – Anambra govt

NDDC Seeks Stakeholders’ Support to Develop Niger Delta

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

IPOB urges former IGP, Okiro, to steer clear election of Ohanaeze President-General

by Editor090

 

Phil Okose, Onitsha

 

 

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Tuesday, warned the former Inspector General of Police, IGP,  Mike Okiro, to stay clear of the  Ohanaeze Ndigbo Presidential election  slot reserved for people of Rivers state.

 

The movement sounded the note of warning following purported endorsement of Okiro by a faceless group supposedly called “Ogbako Egbema” for him to contest for the election.

 

In a press release by the IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, and made available to newsmen, he said, “It is obvious that some influential individuals in Imo State government are behind this move to rubbish the integrity of Mike Okiro and decimate Ohaneze Ndigbo the way they have sought to destroy Imo State.

 

“This faceless group is speaking for the enemies of Ndigbo, whose interest is to disorganize Alaigbo. These  people cannot truncate the legitimate turn of Rivers State to produce the next Ohaneze Ndigbo President General.

 

“At a time when well meaning organisations are actively campaigning for the unification of all territories of ancient Igboland from Igbanke to Isobo, others are hell-bent on reinforcing the stereo typical narrative of our enemies that Igboland is irretrievably balkanised and can never be united under a common political purpose.

 

“It is imperative that we warn those peddling the falsehood and endorsing Mike Okiro to contest for the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo to desist from disrupting  the zoning structure of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. The retired IG of Police, Mr. Mike Okiro should not allow himself to be used to destroy the cohesion of the Igbo race.

 

“The contest for the President General slot is reserved for the Igbos in River State. Mr. Okiro is from Imo State. He contested against the late Prof. George Obiozor, during the turn of Imo State to produce the President General and lost.

 

“Anybody or group  trying to drag Mike Okiro into contesting against Rivers State Igbos is trying to forment trouble and IPOB will give that  person or group back the problem they are clamouring for.

 

“The time has gone when IPOB allowed politicians to manipulate Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership outcomes. This time Igbo governors and politicians must allow Ohaneze Ndigbo to operate as a respected socio-cultural organisation, not as the errand boys and political wing of the South East Governors Forum.

 

“Any attempt to manipulate the outcome of the forthcoming election to exclude or deny Igbos in Rivers State their rightful opportunity will be resisted by IPOB and those culpable will be held accountable by the people. The era of allowing Ohaneze Ndigbo to drift and serve as a willing tool for the enemies of Ndigbo to control our political destiny has come to an end,” the movement warned.

Related posts

2027 presidency: Nigerians will decide, Atiku replies Akume

Editor

Sanwo-Olu set to begin inauguration spree of 36 roads, bridges across Lagos

Peter Anayo

Borno hosts 65th National Council on Health meeting as Zulum directs immediate upgrade of salaries of Borno doctors to FG’s scale

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO