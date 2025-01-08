IPOB urges former IGP, Okiro, to steer clear election of Ohanaeze President-General

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Tuesday, warned the former Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mike Okiro, to stay clear of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Presidential election slot reserved for people of Rivers state.

The movement sounded the note of warning following purported endorsement of Okiro by a faceless group supposedly called “Ogbako Egbema” for him to contest for the election.

In a press release by the IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, and made available to newsmen, he said, “It is obvious that some influential individuals in Imo State government are behind this move to rubbish the integrity of Mike Okiro and decimate Ohaneze Ndigbo the way they have sought to destroy Imo State.

“This faceless group is speaking for the enemies of Ndigbo, whose interest is to disorganize Alaigbo. These people cannot truncate the legitimate turn of Rivers State to produce the next Ohaneze Ndigbo President General.

“At a time when well meaning organisations are actively campaigning for the unification of all territories of ancient Igboland from Igbanke to Isobo, others are hell-bent on reinforcing the stereo typical narrative of our enemies that Igboland is irretrievably balkanised and can never be united under a common political purpose.

“It is imperative that we warn those peddling the falsehood and endorsing Mike Okiro to contest for the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo to desist from disrupting the zoning structure of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. The retired IG of Police, Mr. Mike Okiro should not allow himself to be used to destroy the cohesion of the Igbo race.

“The contest for the President General slot is reserved for the Igbos in River State. Mr. Okiro is from Imo State. He contested against the late Prof. George Obiozor, during the turn of Imo State to produce the President General and lost.

“Anybody or group trying to drag Mike Okiro into contesting against Rivers State Igbos is trying to forment trouble and IPOB will give that person or group back the problem they are clamouring for.

“The time has gone when IPOB allowed politicians to manipulate Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership outcomes. This time Igbo governors and politicians must allow Ohaneze Ndigbo to operate as a respected socio-cultural organisation, not as the errand boys and political wing of the South East Governors Forum.

“Any attempt to manipulate the outcome of the forthcoming election to exclude or deny Igbos in Rivers State their rightful opportunity will be resisted by IPOB and those culpable will be held accountable by the people. The era of allowing Ohaneze Ndigbo to drift and serve as a willing tool for the enemies of Ndigbo to control our political destiny has come to an end,” the movement warned.