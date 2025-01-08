‘I was Almajiri pupil’ NNPCL GCEO, Kyari reflects on his life journey

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to God for rising from an Almajiri School pupil to leading Africa’s largest energy company.

Kyari said this in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, to mark his 60th birthday, noting that looking back alone cannot fully explain the remarkable journey of his life so far.

He also expressed gratitude to former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu for the privilege of serving as the last NNPC GMD and the first CEO of NNPC Ltd.

The post reads, “Allah, by His grace, spared my life to this exceptional day, making it my 60th year from birth, even much earlier on the Hijri calendar.

“I am profoundly grateful to my country for allowing me to grow from an Almajiri (Tsangaya) School pupil to become the CEO of Africa’s largest energy company.

“Even more particularly, I deeply appreciate the exceptional privilege given to me by Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu to serve as the last GMD of the NNPC and the pioneer CEO of the NNPC Ltd.

“Reflecting backwards alone can’t account for the profoundly eventful life I spent to this date, walking through good and bad times, travails and triumphs, pains and happiness, fails and successes, and many more that only the sufficiency of Allah will explain.

“At this milestone, I feel the obligation to serve with even greater conviction and with elevated expectation of eternal recompense so deeply pleasing. I am hugely indebted to my family for being nearly absent for most of my later years serving our nation and the common good.

“My deep appreciation to my family, friends, and associates, my colleagues at work and my teachers (western and of Almajiri extractions), and many unmentioned people who account for many of my accomplishments, unconditional support, and my overall well-being.

“This is a turning point, and I seek forgiveness from anyone I might have hurt unintentionally or unavoidably.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Kyari for his leadership on his 60th birthday.

In a statement on Tuesday, his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended Kyari’s outstanding leadership and transformative contributions to NNPCL.

“Despite initial skepticism, Kyari has proven his mettle by revitalizing two key refineries, enhancing domestic natural gas consumption, and boosting oil production to 1.8 million barrels per day,” the President noted.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2