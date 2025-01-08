27.4 C
GOC 6 Division, Abdusalam prioritises Soldiers’ Welfare

by Peter Anayo081

•Commissions multiple projects in Rivers barrack

EMMANUEL  NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

 

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Jamal Abdussalam has called on commanders at all levels to continue to prioritize the welfare of their personnel and their families.

Abdusalam gave the charge on Tuesday shortly after commissioning several projects at 343 Artillery Regiment (AR), Elele Barracks Rivers State.

Major General Abdussalam, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by the Acting Deputy Director
6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday night stated that most of the projects commissioned have direct impact on the lives of the troops and their families.

The projects commissioned by the GOC include 200 meters road linking Senior Non Commissioned Officers Quarters to the medical centre, a lawn tennis court, a squash hall and an indoor sports and recreation centre.

Abdusalam disclosed that before the renovation work was undertaken, the occupants were paired to make use of some facilities, but with the complete remodeling, each room had its own facility, which he maintained made it dignifying.

He stressed that the projects commissioned were in line with Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede’s command philosophy, which is “To consolidate the transformation of the NA towards bequeathing a well-motivated and combat-ready force that can effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment”.

He further disclosed that in most decisions taken by COAS, his “Soldiers first” ideology has been key.

He called on Commanding Officers (COs) to key into the COAS soldier’s first initiative and use it as a driving force in all their endeavours. He also urged COs to make use of the limited resources at their disposal for the benefit of their troops.

He commended the CO 343 AR, Lieutenant Colonel Edward Kaan for embarking on meaningful projects that uplift the living standards of troops and their families. He urged the occupants of the newly renovated block to come together and maintain the facility for the benefit of themselves and their families, stressing that to whom much is given much is expected.

Earlier in his remark, the Commanding Officers 343 AR, Lieutenant Colonel Edward Kaan thanked the GOC and other senior officers who graced the event.

He stated that before he embarked on the renovation of the 30-room block, it had completely deteriorated. This informed his decision to give it a complete facelift in line with COAS soldier’s first concept for the benefit of troops.

 

