Fidelity Bank unveils initiative for children with special needs

Fidelity Bank Plc has launched an initiative that will provide supportive spaces and activities for children with special needs while addressing the psychological and emotional well-being of their parents and carers.

In a statement, the bank said the initiative was part of its commitment to fostering inclusivity and forms part of Fidelity Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives focused on health and social welfare.

The first session of the programme was held last weekend at a dedicated facility in Lekki, Lagos.

Welcoming participants, Divisional Head, Brand and Communications, Fidelity Bank, Dr. Meksley Nwagboh, revealed that the initiative tagged ‘Bundles of Joy’ is a vision of the bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe.

“The initiative is designed to foster an inclusive society by supporting children with special needs. During today’s session, the children will engage in a variety of educative and entertaining activities aimed at enhancing their mobility and social skills. At the same time, their parents and carers will participate in tailored workshops to equip them with the skills and resources they need to better care for their children,” she said.

One of the parents, Joy Daberechi, said, “This is a wonderful programme. The sessions have helped me learn more about caring for my daughter, thanks to the resourceful facilitators. I deeply appreciate Fidelity Bank for creating this opportunity, even though I haven’t opened an account. I encourage other parents to take advantage of this initiative.”

Another participant, Deborah Eromokhodion, added, “It’s been a heartwarming experience and has created a community of support. We’ve had insightful sessions with specialist facilitators on helping our children achieve milestones and goals. Meeting other parents and exchanging tips has been invaluable.”

The day concluded with the bank presenting goodie bags to the children and gifts to their parents, leaving attendees delighted and encouraged.

Fidelity Bank Plc serves over 8.3 million customers across its 251 business offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, as well as thro