FCT Minister Reassures Residents of Safety Amid Bomb Explosion

by Editor078

 

 

Favour Ishember, Abuja

 

 

 

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has reassured residents of the Federal Capital Territory that their safety and security are the top priority.

 

 This comes after a bomb explosion occurred at the Kuchikuyi community in Bwari area council, killing two men and injuring others.

 

During her visit to the scene, Mahmoud emphasized that the authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the security of all residents.

 

 She urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperative with security agencies, while also supporting one another as a community.

 

The Minister acknowledged the fear and concern caused by recent events but assured residents that investigations are underway, and heightened security measures have been put in place to prevent further incidents.

 

Mahmoud also stressed the importance of being security conscious, encouraging residents to “know their neighbors” to help identify potential criminals within their communities.

 

“Investigations are underway, and heightened security measures have been put in place to prevent any further incidents.

 

“During this time, let us remain vigilant but not give in to fear. Stay informed through verified sources, cooperate with security agencies, and support one another as a community.

 

“Our sympathy goes to those affected, and we urge you to remain calm and go about your normal businesses.”

 

Following the incident, the  FCT Police Command has linked three suspects to the bomb explosion, which occurred on January 6, 2025, at approximately 11:00 AM.

 

 The suspects, who were killed in the explosion, had visited the Kuchikuyi community from Katsina to see the owner of an Islamic school.

 

The Minister was accompanied to the scene by top security chiefs, including the FCT Commissioner of

 

