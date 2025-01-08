Excitement as NAF engineers revive aircraft grounded for 23 years

Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has said its aircraft engineers and technicians have, in a phenomenal display of ingenuity, reactivated a Dornier DO-228 aircraft which had been grounded for 23 years.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Olusola Akinboyewa, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, described the development as a remarkable feat.

Akinboyewa said that the achievement underscored NAF’s growing capacity for indigenous maintenance to bolster its operational readiness, whilst contributing to Nigeria’s inherent aviation capabilities.

He said that the aircraft, originally designated “5N-MPS” and operated by the now defunct Ministry of Mines, Power and Steel, had been grounded at the DANA facility in Kaduna since 2001.

“However, sequel to a presidential directive for ministries, departments and agencies to transfer such grounded platforms to the NAF for evaluation and possible reactivation, the NAF initiated this project.

“The NAF took on the challenge of reactivating this aircraft, a Dash 201 Series with only 1,081 flight hours since new, considering the task a unique opportunity to restore a valuable national asset.

“The reactivation process, for the grounded aircraft – re-designated “NAF-039” – was conducted between June and September 2024, involving meticulous planning and painstaking execution by a crack team of five engineering officers and 40 technicians from the NAF 431 Engineering Group (Engr Gp), Kaduna,” he said.

According to him, the accomplishment, which requires the application of advanced engineering techniques and adherence to stringent aviation standards, attests to NAF’s growing technical expertise and resolute determination.

Akinboyewa said that the success of the project carried significant strategic implications, bearing in mind that beyond enhancing the NAF’s fleet, it symbolises the service’s resolve to achieve self-reliance in aviation maintenance for operational effectiveness.

According to him, it also serves as a morale booster for the NAF engineers and technicians, showcasing their ability to undertake complex projects which otherwise would have been outsourced to foreign entities.

The Chief of the Air Staff, (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, lauded the 431 Engr Group for their dedication, emphasizing the broader import of the achievement.

Abubakar said that the project was a reflection of NAF’s resolve to optimise resources, strengthen its fleet and uphold national security through operational excellence.

He said that the successful reactivation of NAF 039 was not just an operational gain, but a statement of NAF’s capabilities and commitment to self-reliance.

The CAS said that the accomplishment built upon NAF’s earlier successes, such as the conduct of the first in-country 4,800-hour inspection on another DO-228 aircraft in January 2024.

He said that the milestones highlighted NAF’s growing capacity for advanced in-house aircraft maintenance and served as a foundation for future projects aimed at achieving technical autonomy.

“The reactivation of NAF-039 after 23 years is more than an engineering achievement; it showcases the NAF’s ingenuity, resilience and commitment to operational excellence.

“It also reaffirms the Air Force’s vital role in safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity, while highlighting its dedication to resource optimisation and self-reliance.

“The newly-reactivated aircraft will bolster the NAF’s tactical airlift capabilities by joining the fleet of DO 228 aircraft, a platform still actively used worldwide.

“This achievement solidifies the NAF’s position as a formidable player in Africa’s aviation sector, with the potential to lead in indigenous maintenance and technical innovation,” he said.

