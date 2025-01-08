DHQ confirms death of 6 soldiers, 34 terrorists in Borno clash

The Defence Headquarters on Wednesday said over 34 terrorists and six troops lost their lives during a fierce encounter in Sabon Gari village, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, on January 4, 2025.

According to a statement by the Director, of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, the Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists, had launched an attack on troops stationed in the area to retaliate against the recent killing of their commanders and other combatants by troops.

Buba said the insurgents, riding on motorcycles and gun trucks, were met with stiff resistance when a patrol team returning to base foiled their planned ambush.

He said, “On January 4, 2025, an unspecified number of ISWAP/BHT terrorists riding on motorcycles and Gun trucks engaged troops deployed in Sabon Gari village of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State in a firefight. The terrorists had attempted to surprise troops and retaliate against the recent killing of their commander and combatants by troops.

“Recall that terrorists linked to the Islamic State West Africa Province killed six soldiers in a raid on the Forward Operating Base located in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, two military officers told AFP on Monday.

“The terrorists were taken unaware when troops fighting a patrol returning to base foiled their planned attack as soon as the attack commenced. Additionally, the troop’s reinforcement team comprising elements of the Civilian Joint Task Force, vigilantes as well and hybrid forces timely arrived at the scene to overpower the terrorists.

“Furthermore, although troops’ reinforcement team encountered an Improvised Explosive Device injuring the Vigilante Commander. The reinforcement team arrived in time to decimate the fleeing terrorist. “

Buba added that the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted air interdictions on the fleeing terrorists, noting that a battle damage assessment carried out confirmed the elimination of 34 terrorists and the recovery of 23 AK-47 rifles, over 200 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and other weapons.

Buba said, “Furthermore, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted air interdiction on the fleeing terrorist. Battle Damage Assessment revealed several killed terrorists and recovered weapons.

“On the whole, 34 terrorists were killed and 23 AK 47 weapons were recovered. Troops also recovered with over 200 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. Sadly, six personnel were killed in action.”

He, however, said the names of the deceased troops have been withheld pending the notification of their next of kin, urging the media to cooperate with them as regards this.

“Kindly note that the names of killed in-action personnel are withheld to allow administrative procedures of notifying their Next of Kin to be concluded. Accordingly, the media is requested to respect the process, please,” Buba said.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces to ending insurgency and terrorism in the nation, stating that troops remain resolute in their mission to defeat the terrorists.

