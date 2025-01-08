Court dismisses Emefiele’s challenge of $4.5bn, N2.8bn fraud case

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos Special Offences Court has dismissed an application filed by the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele challenging the court’s jurisdiction over his case.

Justice Oshodi stated that the prosecution has established territorial jurisdiction concerning counts eight to twenty-six, based on various facts presented in the evidence attached to the case file.

Emefiele is facing a total of 26 counts brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which accuses him of misusing his office, resulting in a loss of $4.5 billion and 2.8 billion naira.

His co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is also on trial for related charges, including the unlawful acceptance of gifts.

In his ruling, Justice Oshodi noted that while counts one to four relate to the general offence of abuse of office as defined by criminal law, the specific conduct alleged in those counts, specifically the allocation of foreign exchange without a bid, is not defined as an offence in any written law.

Consequently, the court struck out the four charges.

Regarding counts eight to twenty-six, the judge emphasized that by applying established legal principles, the evidence presented was sufficient to affirm the court’s territorial jurisdiction.

He clarified that this finding is limited solely to the jurisdictional objection and does not address the merits of the allegations against Emefiele.

Justice Rahman Oshodi subsequently ruled that the objection challenging the court’s territorial jurisdiction over counts eight to twenty-six fails and is thereby dismissed, noting that the prosecution has established a sufficient territorial nexus to compel Emefiele to answer the charges.

The matter was later adjourned until February 24 and 26 for the continuation of the trial.

In June 2024, a Federal High Court in Lagos granted the Federal Government an order of interim forfeiture of property valued at N11,140,000,000 linked to the embattled Godwin Emefiele.