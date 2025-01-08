 CHIEF EMEKA ANYAOKU, DESCRIBES GOV SOLUDO’S INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT AS IMPRESSIVE AND OF TOP QUALITY

By Christian ABURIME

The former Secretary General of Commonwealth of Nation, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has described Anambra’s ongoing new government house and Governor’s lodge as one of the most impressive development.

Chief Anyaoku, who spoke when he embarked on a tour of the new government house and Governor’s lodge, the Solution Fun City, and Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, all in Awka, assured him to lend his voice in requesting President Tinubu to commission the projects.

“What I have been shown by the Governor is one of the most impressive development.

“Synchronization of the area. Three arms of government required a very visionary planner like Governor Soludo.

“I complement Governor Soludo. He thought about every possible need of the state government. Indeed, the buildings are made to last.

“No future Governor of Anambra state can build anything more in terms of the residence and staff office of the Governor.

“I have seen an amphitheatre of about 250 capacity before. But the amphitheatre in this government house can accommodate 1000 people. ”

He congratulated Governor Soludo for what he described as a huge legacy.

“The building will continue to serve the needs of the State,” Chief Anyaoku added.

For Governor Soludo, it is humbling that Chief Anyaoku could spend quality time with him to tour the various projects.

He described Chief Anyaoku as Africa’s most distinguished statesman, expressing his indebtedness to him for his achievements.

“We have to build to last. The 33 year old jinx will be broken in the next few weeks, “Governor Soludo added.