Atiku, Obi, Govs, Senators, others commit N1bn to UNINIGER projects

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Mr Peter Obi, among other politicians in the country, have pooled various sums of money to fast track infrastructural development of the University on the Niger (UNINIGER), Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Senators, five state governors in conjunction with other stakeholders across South-East determined to pool N1billion towards the completion of some on-going projects at the permanent site of the university.

The university, single-handedly established by the Diocese on the Niger, Anglican Communion in Anambra State, was formally declared open amid jubilations among Ndi Anambra.

Expressing surprise at the incredible progress so far recorded at the university site, the stakeholders, in their separate remarks, announced various amounts of money to assist the completion of the institution

While Atiku and the five governors were represented by former Minister of Aviation and ex-Corps Marshal, FRSC, Chief Osita Chidoka, Senator Victor Umeh, Senator Dr. Tony Nwoye , Dr Tim Menakaya, former Health minister and others on their own identified with the institution with various sums.

Declaring the university open for full academic activities, Primate, Church of Nigeria, the Most Rev Dr Henry Ndukuba, described it as a meaningful venture.

In his sermon during a church service held in the institution’s main auditorium to mark the event, the Primate commended the Diocesan, Rt Rev Dr Owen, his wife, Dr Nonyelum Nwokolo, his ministers and the entire parishioners of the diocese for successfully establishing the institution.

He regretted that the bane of modern education was the failure of some basic moral principles of the present age which he said were jealousy held by earlier academic institutions.

“Rather than focus on relevant values, the modern educational institutions and their students fixed their eyes on things of little or no value,” he lamented.

The Primate however lauded Bishop Nwokolo and the entire Diocese for improving on what he called “the legacies of the White Missionaries” which he explained were driven by things of quality value.

He challenged the authorities, staff and students of the university to endeavour to work cooperatively to achieve the main objectives and values for which the institution was established.

Vice Chancellor of the university, the Very Rev. Prof. Chinedu Nebo, in his two page address, assured the institution’s commitment to producing graduates “that are morally responsible, nationally relevant and globally competitive”.

According to him, the philosophical pillars of the institution are hinged on excellence, knowledge, character, leadership and entrepreneurship, perhaps the reason, he said that within less than one year of the university, it had experienced exponential growth.

“We find ourselves in a position where some of those who started five years before us are just dreaming to attain.

“We believe that no one ever attains excellence using minimum standards. For that reason, our curriculum go beyond the nationally stipulated minimum guidelines to incorporate dimensions that would help our graduates to be successful in their lifelong pursuits,” he assured.

Earlier in his welcome address, the University Chancellor, Rt Rev Dr Nwokolo restated the desire of the diocese to give the public quality education.

He however explained that more were still needed for the diocese to get to the quality of education she dreamt about.

According to the bishop, the diocese had done noble structurally, but the journey was still far ahead.

“From all indications, though many projects have been completed, many more need to be done to give our children and the society the type of quality education we envisage,” he stated.

Appreciating numerous groups and individuals for identifying with the university in various ways, Nwokolo appealed for more financial assistance in order to put the institution on a sound footing.

Other dignitaries present at the ocassion were Prince Dr. Arthur Eze (represented by Archbishop Dr Alex Ibezim), Sir G.U.O. Okeke, Oyi Local Government Chairman, Chief Emma Nweke, over 20 bishops and 400 Diocese on the Niger priests, parishioners and host of others.

The Primate, accompanied by the Bishops had earlier on arrival, commissioned some building blocks completed in the university by churches, groups and internal road network constructed in the university by Senator Nwoye.