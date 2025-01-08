Anambra: Demystifying The Narrative Of A Dreaded Zone

By Christian ABURIME

In an intriguing way, Nigeria and Anambra State seem to share some similarities in stories of reality and perception. For instance, Nigeria is copiously endowed with natural and human resources. So is Anambra. Nigerians excel in every field of endeavour. So do Ndi Anambra. Nigeria is an African regional leader in political economy. Anambra is also a Southeast regional powerhouse, politically and economically.

Today, as Nigeria contends with security challenges like any other human society, some of its discontented citizens exaggerate the situation as much as validation for their ‘japa’ exodus to foreign lands. They weave scarecrow tales around Nigeria that depict it as a no-go area for investors and tourists. Yet amidst the security scarecrows, hard-working Nigerians do great things, go about their normal businesses every day and also host joyful, fun-filled, peaceful social events in equal measure on weekends. This same interesting Nigerian scenario has been illustrative of Anambra State in recent times.

The narrative of Anambra State as a dreaded haven for insecurity has been going on among critics and cynics who badmouth the state and its government at will. But it is a dangerous generalisation taken too far, a toxic trope that unfairly tarnishes the image of a vibrant and resilient state and its committed government under Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s progressive leadership. While security challenges admittedly exist, as they do in many parts of Nigeria, the constant drumbeat of inflated scaremongering that makes some Ndi Anambra not to hold social events in their own state is not only inaccurate but also detrimental to the state’s economic and social development.

Yes, good things still happen in Anambra, contrary to the antics of naysayers and cowards who run when nothing is pursuing them. The recent traditional marriage of Princess Daniella Orjiakor in Uli, well attended by many dignitaries including Governor Soludo, serves as a resonant counter-narrative. Dr. Orjiakor, a respected entrepreneur and notable son of Anambra, demonstrated resolute faith in Anambra by choosing to celebrate this joyous occasion within the state without any incident. His decision, amidst the manufactured fear, sends a clear message: hell is not here, and Anambra remains a place where good things happen and life can be celebrated.

It is crucial to acknowledge the significant efforts made under Governor Soludo’s leadership. Even those security issues and strategies are not openly discussed, his administration has relentlessly made concerted commitments to enhance security in the state, investing heavily in security agencies and equipment; and while challenges persist, progress is being made. Other new security measures are being adopted. The successful hosting of numerous events across Anambra during recent festivities further underscores the positive development that critics choose to ignore.

Those who perpetuate the exaggerated insecurity narrative are neither diminishing Governor Soludo nor destroying his legacy of good work. They are simply, if they don’t know, doing a disservice to our dear Anambra State and its people. Such fear-mongering can discourage investment, hinder tourism, and fuel a cycle of negativity that undermines the state’s potential. No true Anambra person would wish the state all that.

In the end, security would always be a collective responsibility. It will continue to require a collaborative effort between the government, law enforcement agencies, and Ndi Anambra. Let us celebrate the resilience of the state and the courage of those who choose to defy the narrative and make good things happen.

@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

FORMER COMMONWEALTH SECRETARY-GENERAL CHIEF EMEKA ANYAOKU, DESCRIBES GOV SOLUDO’S INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT AS IMPRESSIVE AND OF TOP QUALITY

By Christian ABURIME

The former Secretary General of Commonwealth of Nation, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has described Anambra’s ongoing new government house and Governor’s lodge as one of the most impressive development.

Chief Anyaoku, who spoke when he embarked on a tour of the new government house and Governor’s lodge, the Solution Fun City, and Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, all in Awka, assured him to lend his voice in requesting President Tinubu to commission the projects.

“What I have been shown by the Governor is one of the most impressive development.

“Synchronization of the area. Three arms of government required a very visionary planner like Governor Soludo.

“I complement Governor Soludo. He thought about every possible need of the state government. Indeed, the buildings are made to last.

“No future Governor of Anambra state can build anything more in terms of the residence and staff office of the Governor.

“I have seen an amphitheatre of about 250 capacity before. But the amphitheatre in this government house can accommodate 1000 people. ”

He congratulated Governor Soludo for what he described as a huge legacy.

“The building will continue to serve the needs of the State,” Chief Anyaoku added.

For Governor Soludo, it is humbling that Chief Anyaoku could spend quality time with him to tour the various projects.

He described Chief Anyaoku as Africa’s most distinguished statesman, expressing his indebtedness to him for his achievements.

“We have to build to last. The 33 year old jinx will be broken in the next few weeks, “Governor Soludo added.