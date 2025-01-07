Wike vows to tackle vandalism, orders replacement of stolen manhole covers

FAVOUR ISHEMBER , Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo has pledged robust action to curb the rising menace of vandalism following the theft of 13 manhole covers along a major road in Abuja.

In particular, Wike directed the immediate replacement of stolen manhole covers to ensure public safety.

Speaking on behalf of the administration during an inspection, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Richard Yunana, described the recurrent vandalism as a significant setback for the city’s infrastructure and public safety.

“It’s really unfortunate that we’re having this kind of situation. It’s not the first time, even along this stretch, and we keep coming back to replace them. I think it’s more of a security issue to check vandalism,” Yunana lamented.

He assured residents that the FCT Administration would intensify efforts to address the issue. “Going forward, the FCT administration will intervene very seriously in terms of checking vandalism within the city,” Yunana said, adding that the immediate replacement of the stolen manhole covers was directed by the Minister of FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, to ensure public safety.

Highlighting the technical challenges involved, Yunana explained the complexity of replacing the covers. “In this stretch alone, we have about 13 that were taken out. These covers are load-bearing as they support vehicular traffic and protect underlying sewer and stormwater lines. Replacing them takes time and effort, but we’re working diligently to restore the road for proper use.”

Addressing questions about using alternative materials to deter theft, Yunana revealed that several options, including composite materials and concrete, had been explored.

“Some of the stolen covers were made from composite materials designed to be unattractive to vandals. Even concrete covers have been targeted. It’s baffling because stealing infrastructure like this is akin to stealing from oneself. These are federal government resources meant for the benefit of all citizens,” he said.

He called on the media to intensify advocacy, urging citizens to protect public infrastructure. “We need more awareness to help people understand that these facilities are for their benefit,” Yunana emphasized.

While declining to comment on the arrests made in connection with the theft, Yunana directed inquiries to the police. “That’s a security issue. I believe the commissioner of Police can provide more details,” he noted.

The FCT Administration has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on vandalism and assured residents of ongoing efforts to enhance security around critical infrastructure.

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activities to authorities as part of a collective effort to protect the city’s assets.

This proactive approach underscores the administration’s commitment to ensuring safety and maintaining Abuja’s status as a model city.

