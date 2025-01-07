Why we met with only Lagos Gov on tax reform bills- Oyedele

January 7, 2025
Peter Anayo

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele has explained the reason why the Committee only met with the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The tax boss also reiterated the need for nationwide consultations on the proposed tax reforms, despite opposition from some northern governors.

Oyedele, speaking on Arise Television on Sunday, debunked the claim that the committee had not consulted with stakeholders, particularly governors.

Earlier on the same programme, an elder statesman, Buba Galadima had insisted that the bills were only fair to Ogun and Lagos states, maintaining that the Oyedele-led group failed to meet with any governor except that of Lagos state.

Galadima also alleged that members of the panel were disowning the report behind the chairman, observing that some members of the committee said they were not carried along before the decisions on the bills were taken.

However, Oyedele revealed that four scheduled meetings with governors’ forums were cancelled, while other engagements with state officials and various sectors were conducted.

“We have more than 20 government institutions represented. We have the private sector, whether it’s manufacturers, whether it’s women in business. We have 45 students from 22 universities across Nigeria.

“In addition to that, we had extensive engagement with the governors. I went to the governors’ forum. We wrote and wanted to meet with six governors, one from each of the six geopolitical zones. Up until this moment, it’s only the governor of Lagos state we were able to see,” Oyedele disclosed.

He also highlighted the committee’s efforts to engage with diverse groups, including Muslim clerics and the League of Northern Democrats, to address concerns and explain the implications of the reforms.

“We had an interesting meeting with the Ulamas. They are the clerics mostly from the north. There were over 120. We had to explain everything to them. And many of them, when we were done, were praying for the work we had done because there was a lot of misinformation previously,” Oyedele said.

He emphasized the importance of a comprehensive and equitable tax system for the country’s development.

“What they are disagreeing with is about one or two. How on earth would the solution to disagreeing with two sections of the law be to withdraw four bills that are transformative? Why don’t we discuss those things and then present it to the lawmakers and then they will make a call as to what the final position should be,” he stated.

Oyedele further stressed that the committee is committed to addressing concerns and engaging in further discussions with stakeholders to ensure a smooth and successful implementation of the tax reforms.

 

