We will lift West African nations out of poverty, says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has given assurance he and other West African leaders are ready to lift the sub-region out of poverty and build strong and resilient economies for the people.

President Tinubu gave the remark on Tuesday, in Accra, Ghana at the swearing-in of President John Mahama, saying Nigeria and Ghana will work together to strengthen the bond that will lead to greater shared prosperity.

Tinubu who is the chairman of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) noted, “Today, we celebrate African Democracy as Ghana and her beloved people mark the transition from one democratic government to another.

“This moment does not merely symbolise another milestone in the evolution of Ghanaian democratic society, it further demonstrates that in West Africa, we are capable of democratic and productive endeavours. It is time that our continent’s critics stop forgetting the strides that Ghana, Nigeria and others have made. We need not prove ourselves to them. We have nothing to prove to anyone except ourselves. We have the capacity. We shall find the critical path to our success. We will lift our nations out of poverty and build strong and resilient economies for our people.

“Today, I am here not only as the President of Nigeria but also as an African in resolute support of Ghana and her people. This moment is a source of pride and honour for Ghanaians, the entire Continent, and its Diaspora.”

He further stated, “The sun is out, and the sky may be blue, but I see today a Black star rising high in the African sky. This black star shines over this nation, and its rays spread across this Continent with a sense of shared history, hope, compassion, unity, and devotion to our common welfare.

“While others may seek to demean Africa and keep brother pitted against brother, that shining star reminds us of who we are. Better yet, it reminds us of who we can be. That star reminds us, always, to strive and work together. Even when we disagree, we must choose the path of peaceful dialogue. Never, can we do harm to our brothers nor can we permit any outsider to disrupt our bonds of brotherhood.

"The spirit of Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, is here today, lifting that star higher and higher. Just as Ghana draws inspiration and a well of strength from Kwame Nkrumah and many of its past leaders, Nigeria similarly draws inspiration from its founding leaders who not only fought for her independence but also cherished the close

While commenting on patriotic vision of the new President, Tinubu noted, “He loves his nation and its people to the core. He believes that your nation has a mission and intends for you all to fulfil it. No one can ask more of a leader than that.”

President Tinubu described Mahama as his brother, noting “I am here to work with you. You know you can count on Nigeria’s support and goodwill whenever needed. We are your brothers and sisters. The bond is strong and cannot be broken.

“I am confident that the new government, under the leadership of President John Mahama, will work with Nigeria to strengthen this powerful bond, leading to greater shared prosperity for our people. I have no doubt that your administration will bring about positive change and progress.

He added, “Your ascension to power should also mark a new and invigorated momentum in pursuing subregional integration and progress. With laser focus, we can tackle our people’s most pressing concerns: poverty, youth unemployment, instability, insurgency, and many other problems hampering our desired progress.

“May Ghana’s democracy continue to grow stronger. May progress and prosperity be your portion,” Tinubu prayed.

