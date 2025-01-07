We are not intimidated by critics, we stand by evangelical theology- JETS replies mischief makers 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The ECWA Theology Seminary, Jos (JETS) has stated that they will never be intimidated by critics from any individual or group, rather they remain resolute in evangelical theology which is in tandem with their commitment to serving God in a lawful and loving manner.

This is in response to mischievous sponsored YouTube channel named “The True Christian Faith” over JETS confirmation of honorary Doctorate award to Apostle Arome Osayi.

A statement signed and issued to Daily Champion in Jos the Plateau State capital Tuesday on behalf of management, Rev. Prof. Sunday Bobai Agang, JETS provost described the publications to be unjust, unfair, and unchristian.

According to the statement, The attention of ECWA Theological Seminary, Jos (JETS) has been drawn to a series of YouTube videos wherein the institution is subjected to several cyber attacks and a series of defamatory statements by a sponsored YouTube channel, “The True Christian Faith”.

The attacks, are purported to be in reaction to JETS’ decision to give an Honorary Doctorate award to Apostle Arome Osayi.

“JETS considers such publications to be unjust, unfair, and unchristian.As an institution, JETS refuses to acknowledge the self-appointed authority of the critic and will not engage in a war of words.

“Instead, we choose to focus on our core values, mission, vision, and mandate, which are centered on constructive building and public theology.

“We note that the critic has a history of cyberbullying and attacking the theological contents of others, including renowned church leaders. JETS considers the critic’s approach to be reactive, unchristian, and unlawful.”

The statement further revealed that the award of an Honorary Doctorate to Apostle Arome Osayi was done in accordance with our established traditions and due processes.

“Apostle Osayi’s contributions to social actions, advocacy, and church work make him a deserving recipient of the award.

“We will not be intimidated by the critic’s attacks but will stand by our evangelical theology and our commitment to serving God in a lawful and loving manner.

“We will not apologize for our actions, which are guided by our core values and mission.

“We encourage anyone with questions to contact us directly: 09065251404”, the statement concluded.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2