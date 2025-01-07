28.4 C
Lagos
January 7, 2025
Trending now

Bayelsa media summit: a step towards rebranding the state

Let there be light, AEDC, TCN

We are not intimidated by critics, we stand by evangelical theology- JETS…

Ajadi mourns popular Businesswoman, Socialite, Adebisi Edionseri, ‘Cash Madam’

Atiku says threat to Obi’s life tilts Nigeria to authoritarian governance model

We will lift West African nations out of poverty, says Tinubu

Sovereign guarantee: cause of delay on commencement of 4th Mainland Bridge –…

Governor Kefas creates enabling environment for business to flourish in the state

With 18,500 arrests, 2.6mkg drugs seized in 2024, our successes justify global…

Ohanaeze Ndigbo  general election and unity in Igbo land 

Champion Newspapers LTD
Worship

We are not intimidated by critics, we stand by evangelical theology- JETS replies mischief makers 

by Peter Anayo078

DANIEL  DAUDA, Jos 

The ECWA Theology Seminary, Jos (JETS) has stated that they will never be intimidated by critics from any individual or group, rather they remain resolute in evangelical theology which is in tandem with their commitment to serving God in a lawful and loving manner.

This is in response to mischievous sponsored YouTube channel named “The True Christian Faith” over JETS confirmation of honorary Doctorate award to Apostle Arome Osayi.

A statement signed and issued to Daily Champion in Jos the Plateau State capital Tuesday on behalf of management, Rev. Prof. Sunday Bobai Agang, JETS provost described the publications to be unjust, unfair, and unchristian.

According to the statement, The attention of ECWA Theological Seminary, Jos (JETS) has been drawn to a series of YouTube videos wherein the institution is subjected to several cyber attacks and a series of defamatory statements by a sponsored YouTube channel, “The True Christian Faith”.

The attacks, are purported to be in reaction to JETS’ decision to give an Honorary Doctorate award to Apostle Arome Osayi.

“JETS considers such publications to be unjust, unfair, and unchristian.As an institution, JETS refuses to acknowledge the self-appointed authority of the critic and will not engage in a war of words.

“Instead, we choose to focus on our core values, mission, vision, and mandate, which are centered on constructive building and public theology.

“We note that the critic has a history of cyberbullying and attacking the theological contents of others, including renowned church leaders. JETS considers the critic’s approach to be reactive, unchristian, and unlawful.”

The statement further revealed that the award of an Honorary Doctorate to Apostle Arome Osayi was done in accordance with our established traditions and due processes.

“Apostle Osayi’s contributions to social actions, advocacy, and church work make him a deserving recipient of the award.

“We will not be intimidated by the critic’s attacks but will stand by our evangelical theology and our commitment to serving God in a lawful and loving manner.

“We will not apologize for our actions, which are guided by our core values and mission.

“We encourage anyone with questions to contact us directly: 09065251404”, the statement concluded.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

2025: Fr. Ebube Muonso calls for prayers, says the Yr will witness strange deaths, building collapses

Peter Anayo

Families are increasingly drifting apart, Fr. Okoli rues

Peter Anayo

Yuletide: Christmas is all about surrendering what we have to God – Bishop Auta

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO