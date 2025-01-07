WAEC introduces resit exams for WASSCE candidates

The West African Examinations Council has introduced resit examinations for candidates.

This was said to allow them to retake their West African Senior Secondary Examinations papers as early as January and February 2025.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show in Ghana on Sunday, WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, confirmed the development.

“Students who access their results now and realise they need to resit one or two papers have until 8th January to register online through our website or at WAEC-accredited internet cafés.

“The exams will take place from 24th January to 15th February 2025,” Kapi stated.

Kapi further noted that students whose results have been cancelled are also eligible to sit the WASSCE PC1 exams, provided they have not been banned for malpractice.

