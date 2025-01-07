Ohanaeze Ndigbo  general election and unity in Igbo land 

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide general elections scheduled for the 10th of January, 2025 promises to be another eventful episode in the anals of unity in Igbo land since after the civil war in 1970.

This coming election is a watershed in Igbo land in the sense that the seventh state in the Ohanaeze Ndigbo amalgam according to the chronological order of constitutional provision being Rivers state shall assume the hosting right of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Abia state has taken it’s turn under the able inaugural leadership of Prof Joe Irukwu and Ndi Abia having taken their turn are happy.

Anambra state has taken it’s turn under the able leadership of Dr Ikedife and Ndi Anambra state are happy.

Delta state has taken its turn under the able leadership of Chief Ralph Uwechue and Delta Igbo or Aniocha Igbo are happy for exercising their hosting right.

Ebonyi state has taken its turn under the able leadership of Chief Gary Igary Wey and Ebonyi people are happy to be part of the hosting right fixtures of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Enugu state has taken its turn under the able leadership of Dr John Nnia Nwodo and Ndi Enugu are happy to have exercised their hosting right of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Imo state is rounding up it’s turn of hosting right under the able leadership of late Prof George Obiozor, late Dr Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and the current PG, Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu in whose able hands it has come to complete and organise a credible election that will transfer the reigns of the authority of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to a new leadership from Rivers state.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo being the apex sociocultural organization in Igbo land has used it’s constitutional shift of hosting rights to bring Ndigbo Worldwide together as one strong Ethnic group in Nigeria and the world at large.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has used it’s purposeful and well-thought-out hosting rights to ensure love, equity, unity, inclusiveness and common destiny to bring healing, reconciliation and forgiveness amongst Ndigbo Worldwide arising from the negative outcomes of the civil war of 1967 to 1970 that sought to bifurcate, erode, divide, disdain and denigrate Igbo unity by external forces that would never want Igbo to forge a common front on national issues pertaining to Igbo safety, treasures, values, prosperity and progress.

It is in the light of the previous achievements of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide that Ndigbo Worldwide are highly expectant that Igbo in Rivers state shall be inducted, coopted, and fully integrated into mainland Igbo home coming, cooperation and consolidation.

Just like other six states of the Igbo race that have exercised their hosting rights respectively and are happy, it is hoped that Rivers state Igbo shall receive the mantle of leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in a most peaceful, credible, transparent, blameless and honourable election without undue interference from any quarters or imposition of candidates by default by any group or persons to ensure that Igbo in Rivers state shall be happy for the great reunion and honour done them to freely present their candidates on the basis of equity, collectivity and communality.

Having seen the well-scripted election guidelines presented by the current PG, Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu and the list of the Election committee and the screening committee, it behoves the Election and screening committees to do what is right by best of judgements to ensure that due process is followed and justice served to all the approved contestants.

It is worth mentioning that both committees must as of necessity prevent imposition of candidates by default or by means of territorial gerrymandering that may foist an unelectable candidate from fringe Igbo States of Abia state or Imo state that have common borders with Rivers state and have taken their headship turns.

This election is a Rivers state Igbo big show and the committees must be above board like Caesar’s wife in rendering justice and equity to Ndigbo Rivers to the admiration of the whole world.

If this election goes well, there will be great jubilation in Alaigbo and litigations and further deepening of divisions shall be averted.

Nigeria cannot unite or give peace to Ndigbo because she is responsible for her division in the first place beginning from the states creation exercise of 1967 that balkanised Alaigbo and Ndigbo for reasons of civil war military round off and decapitation of the Igbo race in Nigeria.

It is Igbo through Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide credible elections that can unite and bring peace to Ndigbo and Alaigbo under one apex sociocultural organization.

The goal of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide election on the basis of states hosting right is to reunite Ndigbo, make them happy and give them a sense of belonging as one big family in ethnic coverage, language and community.

If Western Germany and East Germany can be united after the Second World War, Alaigbo is next to be reunited after the Nigeria and Biafra civil war of 1967 to 1970 and this coming all important election is the long-awaited IGBO gateway to greatness through unity and oneness.

History beckons as Igbo in Rivers State rises to accept the mantle of leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to bring closure to the ugly memories of the aftermath of the civil war.

All hands must be on deck to ensure peaceful, credible, transparent and equitable elections of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on the 10th of January, 2025.

This is wishing the Ohanaeze Ndigbo PG, Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu and the Imeobi of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, God’s help and wisdom to move Ndigbo Worldwide and Alaigbo to the next level of greatness at the dawn of the 21st century by serving Ndigbo Worldwide an excellent election outcome to the applause of the world.

Long Live NDIGBO.

Long Live Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Long Live Nigeria.

Steve Nwabuko.

