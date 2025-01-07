NFF appoints Éric Chelle as Head Coach of Super Eagles

28.4 C
by Peter Anayo055

The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has endorsed the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee for the appointment of Mr. Éric Sékou Chelle as Head Coach of Nigeria’s senior men’s national football team, Super Eagles.

At its meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, 2nd January 2025, the NFF Technical and Development Sub-Committee recommended the appointment of the former Coach of the senior men’s national team of Mali as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles.

This recommendation was on Tuesday, 7th January endorsed by the NFF Executive Committee.

Chelle, who won five caps for the Aiglons of Mali and coached clubs such as GS Consolat, FC Martigues, Boulogne and MC Oran, has been Head Coach of the Aiglons since 2022.

At the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cote d’Ivoire, Chelle’s Mali came very close to a place in the semi-finals, losing to hosts and eventual winners Cote d’Ivoire 2-1 after extra time, after leading by a lone goal until the final minute of regulation time.

The 47-year-old featured for Martigues, Valenciennes, Lens, Istres and Chamois Niortais in France during his playing career.

His appointment is with immediate effect, and he has the responsibility of guiding the Super Eagles to earn a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, with the next round of matches (Matchdays 5 & 6) taking place in March.

 

