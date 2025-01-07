KPMG Banking Industry Survey: UBA emerges top 5 in customer experience, excels in SME, retail banking, other segments

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has cemented its position as a leading customer-centric institution, emerging among the Top 5 banks, in various survey segmentation, in the recently released KPMG 2024 West Africa Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey.

The survey showed that the bank earned an impressive second place in SME Banking as well as a third place in Retail Banking, marking a significant leap in rankings that highlights UBA’s transformation under its Customer First (C1st) philosophy.

The survey results showcase UBA’s remarkable transformation in customer experience over the past year.

For instance, in Retail Banking, the bank rose to third place up from the 14th place recorded in 2023, while in SME Banking, it jumped to second position up from 6th place last year.

The bank also made notable progress in Corporate Banking, climbing to fourth place from 8th in 2023.

These milestones underscore the bank’s ability to consistently exceed customer expectations and deliver unmatched service across all its business segments.

Speaking on the achievement, UBA’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Oliver Alawuba, said: “This recognition is a testament to our ability to turn aspirations into achievements and challenges into victories. At the heart of this success lies our unwavering commitment to the Customer First (C1st) philosophy. It is not just a slogan but the essence of who we are. Through C1st, we’ve redefined customer satisfaction, delivered value, and earned the trust and loyalty of our clients.”

Alawuba who credited UBA’s success to the dedication of its employees, said, “From retail branches to corporate offices, from technology teams to front-line staff, every effort contributed to this extraordinary transformation. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our exceptional team for making this possible.”

According to the GMD, UBA has for several years, placed its customers at the centre of its operations, guided by its six pillars of Customer Experience: including Integrity- Building trust through honesty; Resolution- Promptly addressing customer concerns; Expectations-Anticipating and exceeding customer needs; Time and Effort- Simplifying processes to save time; Empathy- Demonstrating genuine care and understanding as well as Personalisation- Delivering tailored solutions.

He added that these principles have reshaped how UBA connects with its customers, fostering trust and deepening loyalty across its diverse markets.

While celebrating this milestone, the GMD disclosed that UBA remains committed to becoming the undisputed number one across all segments, adding that the bank aims to achieve this through deepened customer relationships, strengthened processes, and continuous innovation.

“The world of banking is evolving rapidly, and customer expectations are at an all-time high. To lead in this dynamic landscape, we must stay agile, innovative, and unwavering in our commitment to excellent service. Together, we will set new benchmarks and deliver unparalleled value to our customers,” he stated.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.

