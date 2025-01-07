Governor Kefas creates enabling environment for business to flourish in the state

EMMANUEL AWARI ,Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas has expressed his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for business to flourish.

The Governor represented by the Commissioner, the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Hon. Peter George stated this while commissioning the Gwari Sellers Market in Jalingo.

“We are working to create an enabling environment to flourish, from infrastructural development to policies that attract investments and empower entrepreneurs.

“The state government is resolute in his mission to make Taraba State an economic powerhouse, and We in the Ministry are fully aligned with this vision.

“Let us remember that the success of this market depends on our collective efforts. Together we can transform this market into a model of economic excellence that other states will seek to emulate. Let us work hand in hand to make the state a land of opportunities and prosperity for all.

According to him, the government has consistently championed initiatives that promote inclusivity, economic empowerment and sustainability development in the state.

“The establishment of Gwari Market is a shining example of these efforts. This Market is not just a trading hub but a beacon of hope for countless families and businesses.

“It serves as a platform where buyers and sellers can interact, fostering economic activities that will undoubtedly contribute to the prosperity of Jalingo Local Government and Taraba State in general.

He commends the leadership and members of the Gwari Sellers Association for their foresight, dedication and hard work in making the vision a reality.

“Your comment to creating a vibrant marketplace is a source of inspiration to all of us. By organizing yourselves and taking proactive steps to establish this market, you have demonstrated the power of unity and collective action.

The Governor acknowledges the dedication and support of the Chairman Jalingo Local Government who also doubles as the State Chairman ALGON, Alhaji Aminu Jauro Hassan to the progress of Jalingo Local Government.

“Your leadership exemplary continues to motivate us all.

He encourages stakeholders to ensure that the market thrives and achieves it’s full potential.

“Let this market not only be a place for commerce but also a hub for innovation, collaboration and mutual respect.

“I urge the Traders to uphold the highest standards of integrity and customer service while taking full advantage of the opportunities that this market presents – he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman Jalingo Local Government and State Chairman ALGON Alhaji Aminu Jauro Hassan represented by the Deputy Chairman, Hon. Nathaniel Peter Ntani, appreciated Governor Dr Agbu Kefas for improving the security and sustaining peace in the state.

“We also appreciated him for creating an enabling environment for business to flourish for the purpose of development not only to Jalingo Local Government but for the state at large.

“I want to call on the people of Jalingo Local Government and this area to support the Traders and ensure their security in this market for the development of the state.

“I call on Youths to be law abiding and avoid anything that will cause any form of violence.

“This market is for the benefit of all of you and if you do anything that will destroy it, will bring set back to the area and the local government at large.

“I appeal to Youths to avoid youth violence or any form of crisis.

On his part, the State Chairman of Gwari Sellers Association, Alhaji Abdallah Tijani represented by Khalidi Jibrin appreciated Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas and prayed for him to succeed. He also appreciated the District Head of Abuja Phase Two for allocating the land for the market to be sited.

“We contacted the state government for space to relocate that the market was too small for us and they listened to us.

“The reason for relocating to this place is because the former place is too small, no enough space thereby needed more space.

Also speaking, the Councilor representing Kona Ward, appreciated the state Governor Dr Agbu Kefas for sitting a first project 2025 in his Ward.

“We also appreciated him for tackling the security challenges in the state, for we now all sleep with our eyes closed.

“God has blessed the Ward with enough land for projects. This market will go a long way in providing businesses for our people – he said.

Gwari Market popularly known in the Hausa language is a market for perishable goods such as, Tomatoes, Onions amongst others.

