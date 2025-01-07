Ex-SGF, Anyim urges leaders to invest in human capital development

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

Former Senate President and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, has urged leaders in the country to pay much attention in human development.

He said human capital development will touch many lives and reduce poverty in the society.

Anyim stated this at the weeked in Ishiagu, Ivo local government area, Ebonyi State, his hometown when entrepreneur, Gideon Osi disbursed N100million for brilliant indigent students in the area and other parts of the state and beyond through his organization, GOSIMA group.

The group also commissioned the 2km road it constructed in Amata in the area, distributed 60 deep freezers and disbursed N50,000 each to women doing food and beverage businesses to encourage them and enhance food preservation in the community.

It also shared bags of rice, food condiments, wrappers and cash to over 1000 elderly women and indigent widows.

Anyim who was elated, urged leaders, and well-to-do individuals to invest in humans.

“There is a need for adequate attention to human capital development. When you empower humans, you are building tomorrow.

“In this particular empowerment we are witnessing today, will have a serious positive effect in our community because these children that are being empowered today through this N100million scholarship , will tomorrow empower others.

“Ishiagu people, I want you people to know that it is in this place we are doing this program today that I was received by you people.

“I didn’t know what to say but God inspired me to say that it’s day break in Ishiagu and that was the only thing I said and handed over the microphone and it’s actually a day break in Ishiagu.

“The only thing I want to add today in that my remark is that it’s a new beginning, we have not seen anything yet in our community. We are going to see greater things.

“I want to thank Dr. Gideon immensely, and I want to say that if two, three persons in this community are doing like him, everywhere will be empowerment,” he said

Addressing the mammoth crowd that attended the event, Osi said he became a university graduate through a scholarship given to him by Sen. Anyim when he was Senate President, which has made him to continue to give scholarship to indigent students to encourage education.

We will continue to do our best, we will continue to build infrastructure, we will continue to invest in human capital development as our own way of supporting the government of the day because the government cannot do everything.

“We are prepared to continue to do our best to support every indigent person in this community in any way that God has put it in our heart.

Our interest is in education, and the simple reason is because I am a product of several scholarships.

Those who know my background know that I wouldn’t have been a university graduate today if not for scholarships.

From primary school through to secondary I enjoyed scholarship and at the university level, I was given scholarship by Senator Anyim Pius Anyim when he was Senate President. What you are seeing today, is the result of the seed that was planted many years ago by so many people.

“So, when you are investing in people, you are actually investing in the future of the community and when you invest in your community, then you are investing for our collective good”, he stated

