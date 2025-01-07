January 7, 2025
Photo Gallery

Committee on Appropriation meeting with committee chairmen, Deputies at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo084

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Abubakar Bich i(middle), Deputy Chairman, Hon. Iduma Igariwey (left), and other committee chairmen and deputies briefing journalists shortly after the committee on Appropriation meeting with committee chairmen and Deputies at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

From left: Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations Hon Abubakar Bichi, Chairman House Committee on Communication Prince Akim Adeyemi and a member of the Committee on Appropriation Femi Ogunbamiwo, during a meeting of Representatives Committee on Appropriations with Sub-Committee Chairmen and Deputies at the National Assembly in Abujà yesterday…PHOTOS: ANAYO OPARA.

 

