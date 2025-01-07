Bayelsa media summit: a step towards rebranding the state

launches Initiative to attract Investors

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Nigeria union of Journalists Bayelsa state council, has taken a bold step toward fostering stronger engagements within the media landscape by forming a Steering Committee to organize the inaugural “Bayelsa Media Summit.

The initiative, announced by the Council chairman, comrade Tonye Yemoleigha, was formalized during the inauguration of committee members on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at the Ernest Ikoli press center in Yenagoa.

The steering committee comprises seasoned professionals with diverse expertise in journalism and media,the members include Tarinyo Akono: former NUJ chairman ,chairman of the committee Imgbi Stanley current secretary of the NUJ Bayelsa council secretary of the committee John Angese: secretary of NUJ zone F, national secretariat Ebi Avi veteran sports writer, Dr. Kola Oredipe: director general, new media to the governor of Bayelsa state Doubara Atasi,special adviser to the deputy governor.

Others include of Ade Bakare director, ministry of information and orientation Dr. Sophia Obi staff, ministry of information and orientation Nelson Agadi: staff, Bayelsa state broadcasting corporation Judith Young Immediate Past vice chairman of the NUJ council Tife Owolabi: chairman, federated correspondents’ chapel NUJ ,Grace Orumieyefa: chairperson, national association of women journalists (NAWOJ)Maria Olodi Osuma: former chairperson of NAWOJ Ovieteme George: senior staff, arise TV Dr. Ikiemoye Iniamagha.

The summit aims to reposition Bayelsa state as a hub for investment and tourism, leveraging the media as a tool for positive narratives. speaking at the inauguration, committee chairman Tarinyo Akono expressed confidence in the group’s ability to deliver a successful summit, stating this summit will highlight Bayelsa’s potential to attract investors and tourists, with the caliber of members in this committee success is assured.

Dr. Kola Oredipe, director general to the governor on new media, emphasized the summit’s role in unifying the media community to present a cohesive image of Bayelsa,he remarked this summit is not just about discussions; it’s about changing the narrative of Bayelsa to one of opportunity and growth.”

The Bayelsa media summit is set to foster collaboration among journalists, stakeholders, and policymakers, focusing on promoting the state’s rich cultural, economic, and social assets, It is anticipated to serve as a platform for attracting global attention to Bayelsa’s untapped potential.