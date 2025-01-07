Atiku says threat to Obi’s life tilts Nigeria to authoritarian governance model

…Asks APC to apologize to him

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned an alleged threat to the life of the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi.

Atiku berated the remarks made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesperson, Felix Morka, against Obi, describing Morka’s statement as a “disturbing emblem of the current administration’s unsettling strategy in addressing opposition figures.”

The development comes after Obi alleged that Morka’s statement on Arise TV, where he said “Peter Obi has crossed the line so many times and has it coming to him whatever he gets,” was a threat to his life and the lives of his family members.

Atiku expressed concern that the threat against Obi, coupled with the prolonged detention of Mahdi Shehu, a prominent voice of dissent, signals a “worrisome shift towards an authoritarian governance model” in Nigeria.

“The inflammatory remarks issued by the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, directed at @PeterObi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general election, serve as a disturbing emblem of the current administration’s unsettling strategy in addressing opposition figures. This threat against Obi, coupled with the prolonged detention of Mahdi Shehu, a prominent voice of dissent and others, signals a worrisome shift towards an authoritarian governance model, where the rights of opposition voices are being suffocated,” he said.

The former Vice President emphasized that a true democracy thrives on the healthy exchange of ideas, where criticisms and contributions of opposition leaders are seen as vital for the betterment of governance and the promotion of public accountability.

Atiku called on the APC to provide clarity on Morka’s disturbing insinuation and to issue a formal apology to Obi and the Nigerian people for the derogatory language used.

He also urged the Tinubu administration to recalibrate its approach to dealing with dissent and opposition, emphasizing that the time has come to put an end to the stifling of voices that are crucial

“The choice of words used by the APC’s spokesperson, particularly the ominous suggestion that Obi has “crossed the line,” reveals an alarming disdain for democratic principles. Such language, rooted in hostility, has no place in a free society where civil discourse and engagement should reign supreme.

“A true democracy thrives on the healthy exchange of ideas, where the criticisms and contributions of opposition leaders, like Peter Obi, are seen as vital for the betterment of governance and the promotion of public accountability.

“It is not merely the right, but the solemn duty of a democratic government to listen attentively to the voices of its critics, to engage in meaningful dialogue, and to allow space for the articulation of alternative viewpoints.

“Instead, we are faced with a chilling threat that suggests Obi must “be ready for whatever comes his way.” What, exactly, does Mr. Morka imply by this? It is imperative that the ruling party provides clarity on this disturbing insinuation.

“Equally troubling is the crude and disparaging manner in which the APC spokesperson has framed Peter Obi’s calls for constructive engagement, likening them to a lawless Wild West scenario. Such reckless and derogatory expressions cannot be tolerated, and it is incumbent upon the APC to issue a formal apology to Obi and the Nigerian people for such disgraceful language.

“The case of Mallam Shehu, languishing in detention without any clear explanation for his continued imprisonment, adds to the growing concern about the erosion of freedom in Nigeria. If there is anyone who has truly “crossed the line,” it is the Tinubu administration, whose continuous vilification of opposition figures as mere irritants to be crushed is a dangerous precedent.

“It is now time for all men and women of goodwill to intervene, urging the @officialABAT government to recalibrate its approach to dealing with dissent and opposition. The time has come to put an end to this stifling of voices that are crucial to the health of any functioning democracy,” the statement noted.

