Ajadi mourns popular Businesswoman, Socialite, Adebisi Edionseri, ‘Cash Madam’

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A renowned businessman, and Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has mourned the passing of a renowned socialite and businesswoman, Chief (Mrs.) Adebisi Edionseri, popularly known as ‘Cash Madam’.

Ajadi while commiserating the people of Ogun State on the passing of Chief Edionseri described her death as great loss to both the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Chief Edionseri, who was a prominent figure in the Nigerian social scene for decades, was known for her love for fashion, style, beauty, entrepreneurial exploits and flamboyant lifestyle passed away last Sunday at the age of 89.

Ajadi said Chief Edionseri’s legacy as a successful entrepreneur and socialite figure has left an indelible mark, resonating across generations since the 1970s.

Ajadi in a statement on Tuesday said Chief Edionseri’s life was a shining example of grace, dignity, and unwavering faith.

According to him, “Princess Edionseri touched the lives of many through her wisdom, kindness, and dedication to her family and community.

“Her remarkable success at a young age, inspired many in Ogun State and beyond on the importance of love, resilience, and faith in Allah, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations.

“Mama taught us that hard work, honesty and resilience are essential ingredients of success in business.

“I and on behalf of my family and my numerous followers pray that God will repose the soul of Mama and give the family, the state and all lovers of hardwork and dignity in Nigeria the fortitude to bear the loss”.

