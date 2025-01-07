Aiyedatiwa imposes curfew on Owo over cult clashes

January 7, 2025
by Peter Anayo0114

Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has announced a dawn-to-dusk curfew in Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government area following the ongoing violent cult clashes in the town.

Pandemonium broke out in the ancient town on Monday due to sporadic shootout by suspected members of two rival cult gangs which led to the death of about four persons in the town.

The incident, according to a source, who pleaded anonymity, began on Sunday, and it continued till the early hours of Monday.

A 52-year-old man, Fisayo Oladipupo, a former youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and notable member of the party in the local government was shot by unknown assailants.

It was learned that apart from Oladipupo, three other persons, including a mother and her child who were passersby were also killed by a stray bullet in a reprisal that followed the attack.

But, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, Governor Aiyedatiwa ordered all residents of the ancient town to remain indoors during the curfew.

 “Due to the ongoing violent cult clashes and security disturbances in Owo which have led to loss of lives, the Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has ordered a dawn-to-dusk curfew in the town, till further notice.

“All residents are required to remain indoors during the curfew. Only essential services, such as hospitals, emergency services, and law enforcement, will be exempted from the curfew,” the governor ordered.

He also asked security agencies in the state to enforce the curfew, ensure the safety of lives and properties.

Aiyedatiwa further ordered security agents to apprehend the perpetrators of the violence and restore peace to the community.

 

