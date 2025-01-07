2025 Budget: Senate to suspend plenary for 2 weeks on resumption

.As NASS sets January 31 as tentative date for passage

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA , Abuja

As the two Chambers of the National Assembly begin consideration of N49.7trillion 2025 budget at committee levels on Tuesday this week, the Senate declared on Monday that it would suspend the plenary for two weeks upon resumption on the 14th of this month.

It has also fixed Thursday this week, for an open day on the budget consideration which will entail inputs from various stakeholders in the polity aside from heads of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies ( MDAs).

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola ( APC Ogun West) , who stated these during the meeting with Chairmen of other standing committees in the Senate, added that January 31st , 2025 has been fixed as the date for laying of reports on the 2025 Appropriation bill separately before the Senate and the House of Representatives, was tentative.

At the meeting attended by many Chairmen of the Senate’s Standing Committees and Principal officers like the Deputy Leader, Senator Lola Ashiru ( APC Kwara South ), Senate Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno ( APC Borno North), etc, said the time frame for consideration and passage of the 2025 budget by the National Assembly is short but yet, the best must be made out of it.

Daily Champion gathered that before this meeting with Chairmen of the various standing committees in the Senate, the Appropriation Committee met for several hours on the best way to handle the consideration of the 2025 budget which was presented to the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 by President Bola Tinubu and passed for second reading by both the Senate and the House of Representatives on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Appropriation chairman declared,”For expeditious and thorough consideration, hard copies of the budget proposals, were obtained and already given to chairmen of the various committees as required reference documents during budget defence sessions with heads of MDAs under their preview.

” The tentative time table that has been drawn for consideration of the budget at the committee level, is that budget defence sessions begin from tomorrow ( Tuesday) , while reports from various committees are expected to be submitted from 15th to 18th of this month.

” Afterwards, collation and tidying up of the various reports will be done by the appropriation committee with the hope of laying the final report on the budget to the Senate on the 31st of this month.

” However, the 31st of January, fixed for laying of the budget is tentative as it is just given to guide our work “, he said.

Senator Adeola led the committee and thereafter went into a closed-door session with the Chairmen of the various standing committees in the Senate.

