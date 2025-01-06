Work towards speedy resumption of oil operations, NDDC boss charges Ogoni Elders

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Samuel Ogbuku has expressed concern over years of conflict resulting in the stoppage of oil exploration and exploitation by the International Oil Companies (IOCs) in Ogoniland, Rivers State.

He noted that such stand – off in the face of a growing energy crisis occasioned by the removal of oil subsidy by the federal government has robbed the nation of vital Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over the years.

Chief Ogbuku was at the palace of His Royal Majesty, King Festus Babaa Paago Baigia, the Gbenemene of the Gokana Kingdom, before setting out to commission some NDDC projects including the solar street light in Bodo, Biera and Bera communities in Gokana LGA, explained that the resumption of oil operations would engender positive multiplier effects of job creation and industrialisation in the area.

According to Dr. Ogbuku, with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in place, the IOC’s would be more responsible to their host communities and even for their actions and in-actions.

He, therefore, stressed importance of the Ogonis to reposition themselves for the associated benefits of oil as the wealth locked underneath soil has the potential of benefitting both the Federal, State and the host communities.

“Am giving you people the assurance that the President Tinubu-led administration is a listening Government and he will considerably yield to your condition for the return of oil operation in Ogoni land,” he assured.

To demonstrate the responsibility of President Tinubu to the Ogoni people, following his last year meeting with the leadership of Ogoni’s in Aso Rock, Chief Ogbuku reiterated the importance of the Kingdom as an integral part of the Niger Delta region as they are entitled to their fair share of the benefit from the NDDC.

The NDDC chief, who was accompanied by the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Mr Boma Iyaye, and the South South Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Victor Giadoom, disclosed that President Tinubu is continuing with the Ogoni clean exercise to mitigate the impacts of oil operations in the area.

However, His Royal Majesty, the Gbenemene Gokana, who is also the Chairman of Gokana Council of Traditional Rulers, pledged the support of the Ogoni people to the President Tinubu-led administration and thanked him for the appointment of Chief Ogbuku, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership as the CEO of the interventionist agency.

He said the installation of street lights in the communities has brought improved security as commercial activities now thrive at night around rural communities, and made a case for more development projects in Ogoni, even as he assured of a commitment to protecting the facilities.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2