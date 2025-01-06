Supporters of NNPP Chieftain begin distribution of exercise books in Northern Nigeria  

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

As parts of efforts to contribute its quota to the educational development in Nigeria, a Group, Ajadi Rescue Movement (ARM), made up of supporters of a Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, in the northern part of the country have expressed their readiness to support their principal’s interest in education sector through the provisions of exercise books to indigent students.

Already, the Kebbi State Chapter of the Group has begun the distribution of the exercise books in the 21 local government areas of the state.

Speaking with journalists on Monday, Ajadi said he is not the one carrying out the project but he said he appreciates his supporters’ efforts in promoting education and helping the indigent students.

Ajadi, a renowned philanthropist and the NNPP governorship candidate in Ogun State in the 2023 election said what the group, Ajadi Rescue Movement (ARM) is doing is a welcome development because they know he cherish education and youth development.

He said other northern state chapters of the Movement have informed him they are commencing the same gesture very soon.

According to him, “It is a welcome development especially in this New Year that my supporters, Ajadi Rescue Movement in different states are ready to promote education and youth development.

“My support for education is unquantifiable. I want all the children to be educated. Over the years I have been doing my best to assist indigent students and ensure they realized their ambition of being educated.

“My supporters know that is what I stand for and they deemed it fit to pursue a noble course. I am a lover of education and youth development. I am the youths Ambassador. And I have vowed that despite the harsh economy I will continue to promote education and the development of the youths nationwide.

“I implore them to do more for the poor students. I appreciate the Kebbi State chapter which has kicked off the exercise. It is a good initiative and it shows that they are really with me. They know what I love and that is how to support me.

“All the other state chapters who have also promised the distribution of the exercise books should do so seamlessly. Let the poor be supported during this hard time.

“Government alone cannot do it. Every kind hearted Nigerians should support the indigent students and their parents especially now that the cost of living is on the high side”, Ajadi said.

