Police rescue four kidnapped hostages, arrest 17 for alleged murder

by Peter Anayo085

Police operatives attached to the Imo State Command have successfully executed a daring rescue operation that led to the safe liberation of 4 kidnapped hostages.

 

The operation, according to a statement by the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday, was carried out on Saturday after the operatives received a distress call reporting the abduction of 4 persons in Umuokanne, Ohaji Local Government Area of Imo State.

 

 

He said that the police operatives swiftly swung into action, locating the criminal hideout and engaging the kidnappers in a fierce gun-duel, during which 2 of the kidnappers were neutralized.

 

The Force PRO added that the success of the operation led to the rescue of the 4 victims and the recovery of 1 Ak-47 rifle, 1 Ak-47 magazine and 21 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition.

 

The Force reaffirmed its resolute devotion to combatting heinous crimes such as this and assured members of the public that efforts to rid of criminal elements from our society will continue relentlessly, ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

 

In another development on Friday, Adejobi said that police operatives attached to the Ebonyi State Command arrested 17 suspects in Enohia Itim village, Afikpo LGA for the murder of one Uromchi Okorocha ‘m’, who was accused by local youths of being involved in the killing of several individuals through alleged witchcraft and spiritual means.

 

“The suspects had mobilized and apprehended the deceased, but instead of handing him over to legal authorities and committing to the rule of law, they decided to take laws into their hands, becoming judge, jury and executioner.

 

“The police operatives of the Uwanna Division mobilized tactical teams to the scene on a rescue mission, but the angry mob had already killed and burned Mr Okorocha before the arrival of the Police team,” the statement read in part.

 

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, condemned the act of jungle justice in totality.

 

“Citizens are once again urged to refrain from taking laws into their hands and report any suspected criminal activities to the nearest police division or formation around them for necessary action.

 

“The efforts of the police are constant reaffirmations of the dedication to bring to book perpetrators of heinous acts of crime in our societies. The IGP once again reiterates the unwavering commitment of the Force to public safety and justice for victims of violent crimes.

 

“Citizens are encouraged to engage with security agencies, providing any information that may assist in the ultimate goal of creating a utopian society for all. The Nigeria Police Force remains ever committed to ensuring a safe environment for everyone,” the statement added.

 

