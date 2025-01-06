33.7 C
Okorafor Family celebrates memorial anniversary of Pa Jerome, Madam Helen Okorafor

by Peter Anayo0115

Adaku Okorafor Ekpes, ex international footballer (middle) , Mazi Rex Okoro, DMD ABC Transport,(1st left) and other class mates of Adaku in Gaskiya College at her parents memorial anniversary.

 

 

The Okorafor family of Aro Agwa in Aro Obudi Agwa Local Government Aŕea of Imo State on January 3rd, 2025 marked the memorial anniversary of their father and mother Pa Jerome and Madam Helen Okorafor.
Pa Jerome died in 1998 at the age of 60, while Madam Helen died in 2000 at the age of 56.

During his lifetime, Pa Jerome, a civil servant, was a philanthropist and never failed to help people who were in need without discrimination.

For Madam Helen, she was a woman of substance, very hardworking and was richly blessed as a merchant of fish .

Their daughter, ex international footballer, Adaku Okorafor Ekpes sponsored the memorial anniversary in fulfilment of her promise to them while they were still alive.

Adaku Aka man power as she was fondly called by her class mates in Gaskiya College Ijora Badia 1991 set, played for Super Falcons, represented Nigeria and Africa in World Cup and Olympic games.

Pa Jerome and madam Helen are survived by children and grandchildren among who are Adaku Okorafor Ekpes, Anthony Okorafor, Emmanuel Okorafor, Fortune Ekpes among others.

 

