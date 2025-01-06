NDDC Chairman Condoles with Families Of Agbor Fire Victims, Mourns The Dead

The Chairman of the Board of the Niger Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Chiedu Ebie, has expressed sadness over sudden death of some persons who were victims of the Sunday tanker fire incident caused by a fallen diesel tanker in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

The diesel tanker going by reports suffered a brake failure, fell at a traffic light junction and exploded into a ball of fire that burnt four persons to death. Three other persons suffered various degrees of injury in the explosion and the resultant inferno.

In a statement on Sunday January 5, 2025, Mr Ebie condoled with the families of the victims, saying that he was saddened by the occurrence.

The Former Secretary to the Delta state Government also consoled those that lost businesses and means of livelihood to the occurrence, noting that “the damage arising from this ugly development has no doubt worsened the economic hardship of the victims. This is not the best way to begin the year” he said.

Speaking further, Mr Ebie, a former Secretary to the State Government in Delta State, called on Agbor residents to be more cautious and informed.

He advised residents to desist from any act that would endanger the lives of others or put their businesses in unfavourable or difficult positions.

While he consoled the entire Ika nation for this tragic occurrence, Mr. Ebie hopes that a thorough assessment will be conducted by the Local Government Council to determine the exact extent of the damage and losses caused by the inferno.

He finally prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed and that God grants their loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.