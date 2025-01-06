Ikeja Electric Laments State Of Assets Vandalism As Two Alleged Energy Thieves In Ikorodu Were Charged To Court

Ikeja Electric, Nigeria’s leading electricity distribution company, restates her commitment to effective and efficient service delivery in the New Year 2025 amidst concerns about the rate of vandalism of its installations across the state in the year 2024 which resulted in service disruptions to some of our esteemed customers.

Kingsley Okotie, Head of Corporate Communications at Ikeja Electric Plc, expressed this concern during a stakeholder engagement held recently, highlighting that the rise in vandalism of the company’s assets especially in Epe community and it’s environs is not only alarming but more worrisome is the fact that law-abiding citizens and legitimate customers are being deprived access to reliable power supply with its attendant impact on the socio-economic activities of businesses and livelihoods.

The IE spokesman referred to an incidence at Ikorodu, precisely on Saturday, 14th September 2024, where the company’s Ariel Bundle Cable (ABC) which is an integral part of the newly introduced Intelligence Data Box (IDB) technology solution for pre-paid meters was vandalized. The cable was cut and the insulation of the ABC got damaged, while a new service wire was illegally connected to steal electricity into an apartment in Jubilee Estate, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Following a thorough investigation, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested and later arraigned Akintola Monsurat Olayinka & Obigbo Moses (the Defendants) at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on 11th December 2024 and were charged on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit an offence by unlawfully tampering with, damaging and meddling with an Ariel Bundle Cable, property of Ikeja Electric Plc by cutting it in order to steal energy and unlawfully tampering, damaging and meddling with Ariel Bundle Cable contrary to Section 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 1 (10) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004, and the case was adjourned to the 28th of January 2025 for trial.

Okotie appealed passionately to members of the public, community groups, traditional institutions and security operatives to deliberately assist Ikeja Electric in the fight against vandalism and energy theft by exposing their hideouts within their respective communities as well as intensify efforts in protecting the company’s assets, as the unchecked activities of the vandals will continue to foist unpleasant situations of power outage and disruptions of economic activities within the larger society.

“The need to collaborate and partner with security agencies and other critical stakeholders in stemming this unfortunate tide cannot be overemphasized. We are losing a lot of resources to these infractions both in replacing the stolen and/or damaged items and the revenue that would have accrued if the supply wasn’t interrupted. We encourage use of our independent channels of communications that enables the public to report the activities of these vandals and energy thieves, anywhere without compromising the safety of the whistleblower” he said.

He urged customers to take advantage of the whistleblowing platform to report energy theft or vandalism using;