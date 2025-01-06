Ghana: Tinubu to attend inauguration of president-elect, John Mahama

25.9 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

by Peter Anayo093

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Monday, January 6, for Accra, the capital of the Republic of Ghana, to attend the inauguration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama on January 7.

Mahama, who served as the 12th president of Ghana between 2011 and 2017, was reelected in December 2024. He will succeed President Nana Akuffo-Addo( 2017-2025).

President Tinubu’s trip to Accra is at the invitation of the president-elect, who had visited the Nigerian leader earlier in December.

Mahama and President Tinubu have a longstanding personal relationship, just like Nigeria and Ghana maintain a longstanding bilateral relationship.

President Tinubu, as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, will join other African leaders at the ceremony.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and other senior government officials will accompany President Tinubu on the trip.

 

