FCT Police Recovers Abandoned day old baby

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The FCT Police Command informs Nigerians of the recovery of a day-old baby abandoned along a bush path near Crush Rock, behind an uncompleted Red Bricks Market, Mpape.

The Command’s Spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday.

On 3rd January 2025, at about 10:00 AM, Police operatives from Mpape Division’s Juvenile and Women Care Section (JWC) responded to a distress call and found the baby wrapped in a cloth. The child was promptly rescued and taken to Mpape Primary Health Care Center, where medical evaluation confirmed the baby was in stable condition.

Following a tip-off from the community, the baby’s mother, Khadija Ali, was arrested. During interrogation, she confessed to abandoning the baby, citing her inability to care for the child following her husband’s abandonment.

The FCT Police Command vehemently condemns this act of child abandonment and reassures the public of its commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of society. The rescued baby will be handed over to the Department of Social Welfare for proper care, while the mother will face prosecution according to the provisions of sections 14 and 16 of the Child Rights Act (CRA) 2003 upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Command appreciates the cooperation and support of members of the public in this matter and calls on all residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities or emergencies via the Command emergency lines: 08061581938, 08032003913, 08028940883, CRU: 08107314192, PCB: 09022222352.

