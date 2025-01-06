Celebrating Culture, Education, Empowerment: The Journey of Princess Ufuoma

Princess Ufuoma Bezi, popularly known as Princess Ufuoma on social media, is a remarkable advocate for African culture and education. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, with Delta and Ogun roots, and now residing in the UK, she embodies a mission to preserve and promote African heritage globally. As Miss Nigeria UK Ambassador and co-founder of the Mariglom Education Foundation, Ufuoma channels her passion into raising awareness about Africa’s diversity and addressing educational gaps for underserved communities.

Her professional experience spans project management in banking, telecommunications, healthcare, and technology. Additionally, Ufuoma is a model, event host, and children’s minister. Her vibrant storytelling, cultural exhibitions, and advocacy inspire pride in African traditions and foster understanding between diverse communities.

Through Mariglom, Ufuoma addresses education inequities, providing scholarships, school meals, and resources to children in Nigeria and the diaspora. Inspired by her own challenges, she envisions a future where no child is left behind, advocating for vocational training alongside formal education. Her commitment aligns with the African Union’s “Make Africa Work” initiative, empowering youth and bridging diasporic connections.

Balancing her roles, Ufuoma shares her success stories of children overcoming challenges through her foundation, fueling her vision for a legacy of empowerment and cultural pride. Her long-term goals include advancing education, fostering collaboration, and strengthening African communities worldwide. She invites others in the diaspora to join her mission by supporting educational initiatives, celebrating African culture, and volunteering for impactful change.

Princess Ufuoma’s journey exemplifies the transformative power of cultural advocacy and education, inspiring the next generation to embrace their heritage and create a brighter future for Africa.

