25.9 C
Lagos
January 6, 2025
Trending now

NERC Expects Better Operational Efficiency By DisCos With Revised KPI

NDDC Chairman Condoles with Families Of Agbor Fire Victims, Mourns The Dead

Shun needless political appointments to save funds for development -CSO tells LG…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 6, 2025

Commissioner blames Developers for collapse of 3-Storey Building in Rivers

Zinox demands apology from Femi Falana SAN over alleged defamation, reputational damage

BUA Petrochemicals Akwa Ibom not 90% completed —Mgt

Seven injured in Rivers building collapse

Ghana: Tinubu to attend inauguration of president-elect, John Mahama

Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms -Israel

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

BUA Petrochemicals Akwa Ibom not 90% completed —Mgt

by Peter Anayo094

 

.Says project on course

..Says project on course

 

Contrary to a misleading report stating that our 200,000 barrels/day refinery is at 90% completion, BUA wishes to advise the public to disregard such misleading reports that did not emanate from us.

As we make remarkable strides on our Akwa Ibom refinery project, we are proud to share that construction is progressing steadily. Whilst the refinery is not at 90% completion, we are however on track to meet our delivery timelines in collaboration with our partners. This BUA Refinery & Petrochemicals project represents a major milestone in strengthening Nigeria’s refining capacity and energy security.

Our other energy projects, including the construction of a mini-LNG plant and several new hybrid power plants across the country to add additional capacity to our over 1,000MW installed captive power generation capacity, are also progressing rapidly.

The public is advised to verify any news through our official channels and platforms so as not to be misled by mischievous persons.

At BUA, we remain committed to transparency and excellence. As we have consistently done with over 12 of our completed mega industrial projects worth over $ 3.5 billion in the past 10 years, we will continue to keep you updated with verifiable and accurate information only where necessary, and as milestones are achieved. We appreciate the public’s interest and enthusiasm for this transformative project as we work together in building a stronger industrial and manufacturing base for a self-reliant Nigeria.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Pay us while we are alive, pensioners cry out

Editor

EKEDC Announces the Commencement of the STS 2.0 Free Meter Upgrade on October 31

Editor

Breaking: Dangote slashes petrol price to N899 per litre

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO