Belburge Int’l provides Nigerian youths opportunities, contributing to National Economy – Amb. Barnabas

•As Customs, SON, DSS, Others Hail Firm at 1st Anniversary Celebration

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM , Port Harcourt

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Belburge International Limited, (a Custom Bonded Terminal/Warehouse), Amb. Dr. Nwagbo Eberechukwu Barnabas, has reiterated the firm’s commitment in contributing positively to the nation’s economy and providing opportunities for youths in the country.

Amb. Barnabas who is also the MD/CEO of Roseluxe Hotel Limited and Irish Home Limited (a real estate firm), stated this at the one year anniversary celebration of Belburge International Limited, in Aleto, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Barnabas, who was recently honoured with the African Under 40 CEOs Award by the Mayorkings Agency Group, said the firm (Belburge), which is into clearing and forwarding, road haulage and logistics, customs brokerage, procurement and exportation, etc, is focused on making waves in the maritime industry and spreading it’s tent across Nigeria, West African and beyond.

He emphasized the importance of partnership with the Nigerian Customs Service, stakeholders in the industry and other clients has in the growth of the firm.

He said: “Today at Belburge, we are celebrating our one-year anniversary and end-of-year social activities.

Being in a growth process, it actually wasn’t an easy one. But with God assisting us from the day one, I can say that it is indeed, a progressive one for us.

“Today’s celebration is awesome. This large turnout, shows that people really appreciate what we do here at Belburge International Limited.

Continuing, he said, “We have a cordial relationship with Customs because we are compliant to the system, and we are a law abiding firm.

Also, for our clients, they are the reason why we are here today. Because it is with them that we can count this milestone. A tree does not build a forest, but with them, we have built a forest and still pushing on.

“I see Belburge being at the top tomorrow. Having branches across the country, and other West African States and beyond, doing very great too.

“We actually started very small, but now, our employment level has multiplied by one hundred percent (100%).

I think Belburge is creating a platform where people, especially youths will be given the opportunity to be employed into the system and also be established.”

He used the medium to commend the Controller, Customs Area 2 Command, Onne, in Rivers State, Comptroller Mohammed Babandede for doing great work to facilitate trade at the Port and boosting the nation’s economy.

“Comptroller Babandede has been a wonderful and exceptional leader. His performance since taking over the helms of affairs at the Onne Port has been awesome.

He has improved and facilitated trade here, also contributing a lot to the nation’s economy, generating over N630 billion to the government’s coffers, in his few months in-charge here. He is just one of the best.”

The ECOWAS Youth Ambassador also used the medium to advice youths in the country, especially in the Niger Delta region to engage themselves with something meaningful and always be intentional, visionary, hardworking, and resist discouragement from any quarter.

“It’s a pity that some youths today no longer have the zeal to work for a better future, they will rather wait for the government to come and give them money, or engage in vices to make a living.

“In a scale of three, small, medium and large scale, all they need is ideas and not just money. When you have the ideas and its cultivated, continue to nurture it, the ideas will start attracting money.

“So, I advise the youths to stop being idols or keep waiting for the government or who to help them, they should find something doing, think big, dream big and always be intentional.”

Also speaking at the event, the Customs Controller, Area 2 Command of the Nigerian Customs Service in Onne, Comptroller Mohammed Babandede, represented by Assistant Controller of Customs, Nwosu Edwin, commended the MD, Amb Barnabas for his laudable legacies at Belburge International Limited, especially in the area of youth empowerment and employment.

He urged other youths in the state and country to emulate the likes of Amb. Nwagbo in making impacts to the society.

He said, “I represent the Federal Government here. I want other youths to emulate Amb. Barnabas.

He is a model for the youth. They don’t need to stay at home and expect miracles to fall from heaven.

Everyone needs to make a trial. The Belburge CEO started somewhere, he didn’t just stand up overnight and get to this level, he has been up and doing.

“So, I am charging the youths to be engaging themselves in something that will build value rather than engaging themselves in crime and things that will cause problem in the society.”

On her part, Mrs. Susan Izundu, a Principal Standard Officer and

representative of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), described the event as testament of hard work.

She encouraged the MD and the Management of the firm to keep being positive, improving lives through better services and creating more jobs and opportunities for the youths.

Also, the firm’s Head of Business Development, Human Resource and Administration, Elizabeth Nwadiuto Nwachuchuku who was honoured for outstanding performance with award of excellence described the anniversary as a celebration of success and positivity for Belburge International Limited,

This event today remains one of the best things this year. We are here celebrating today because there was a success in the company, we recorded more positivity.

Though there were some challenges God was in total control.

She thanked the MD and management of the company for the honour on her.

High points of the event which was attended by partners, clients, friends, business associates of the MD, and representatives from the host community, DSS, NDLEA, among others, include cutting of the anniversary cake, award presentations to staff, among others.

