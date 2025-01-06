34.2 C
Lagos
January 6, 2025
Trending now

Air strikes intensify as troops neutralize terrorist kingpin, recover arms in Zamfara

2025: NSITF to widen reach to informal economy

Tony Elumelu Foundation opens applications for 2025 entrepreneurship programmes

FCT Police Recovers Abandoned day old baby

2025: New Year’s resolution, a routine or necessity?

Okorafor Family celebrates memorial anniversary of Pa Jerome, Madam Helen Okorafor

Nigerians and impatience

NERC Expects Better Operational Efficiency By DisCos With Revised KPI

NDDC Chairman Condoles with Families Of Agbor Fire Victims, Mourns The Dead

Shun needless political appointments to save funds for development -CSO tells LG…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Air strikes intensify as troops neutralize terrorist kingpin, recover arms in Zamfara

by Peter Anayo078

CHIDIMMA  UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

The military troops of 1 Brigade, Sector 2 Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma have neutralised a notorious terrorist kingpin, Sani Rusu, during a fighting patrol to Bamamu Village in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State on 4 January 2025.

On the same day, the troops of Operation Fansan Yamma during an ambush operation which was based on credible intelligence regarding terrorist activities at Kwanar Jollof in Shinkafi LGA, Zamfara State neutralized some terrorists while others sustained fatal injury.

Coordinator Joint Media Coordination Centre, Lt Col Abubakar Abdullahi in a press statement on a press statement revealed that the operation also led to the recovery of one AK47 rifle and one G3 rifle, alongside 8 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 4 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 3 magazines and 3 motorcycles.

In a separate operation, the Air Component Operation Fansan Yamma conducted air strikes on terrorists converging between Fakai and Kware areas of Shinkafi LGA on 30 December 2024.

This airstrike was launched in response to intelligence indicating that terrorists, led by Bello Turji, had convened a meeting in the area. In a follow-up operation on 2 January 2025, they further conducted air strikes at the Maikaman Rini area of Sububu Forest in support of Operation Fansan Yamma ground troops operations against terrorists kingpin, Ibrahim Chumo’s camp in the area.

The troops also conducted offensive operations against Bello Turji’s camp in the Chida area of Shinkafi on 5 January 2025. Aerial surveillance revealed the terrorists suffered significant casualties during these operations with several terrorists injured and their hideouts destroyed.

Operation Fansan Yamma remains committed to neutralizing all terrorist threats across the Joint Task Force Theatre of Operation and assures the public of its determination to maintain peace and security in the region. The Joint Task Force encourages continued cooperation from the community towards the achievement of its mandate.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NASS calls for inclusion of local contractors in building construction

Editor

Soldiers refute allegation of fraud against CDS, COAS

Editor

Molue bus accident inflicts severe injuries, causes traffic disruption on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO