Air strikes intensify as troops neutralize terrorist kingpin, recover arms in Zamfara

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The military troops of 1 Brigade, Sector 2 Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma have neutralised a notorious terrorist kingpin, Sani Rusu, during a fighting patrol to Bamamu Village in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State on 4 January 2025.

On the same day, the troops of Operation Fansan Yamma during an ambush operation which was based on credible intelligence regarding terrorist activities at Kwanar Jollof in Shinkafi LGA, Zamfara State neutralized some terrorists while others sustained fatal injury.

Coordinator Joint Media Coordination Centre, Lt Col Abubakar Abdullahi in a press statement on a press statement revealed that the operation also led to the recovery of one AK47 rifle and one G3 rifle, alongside 8 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 4 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 3 magazines and 3 motorcycles.

In a separate operation, the Air Component Operation Fansan Yamma conducted air strikes on terrorists converging between Fakai and Kware areas of Shinkafi LGA on 30 December 2024.

This airstrike was launched in response to intelligence indicating that terrorists, led by Bello Turji, had convened a meeting in the area. In a follow-up operation on 2 January 2025, they further conducted air strikes at the Maikaman Rini area of Sububu Forest in support of Operation Fansan Yamma ground troops operations against terrorists kingpin, Ibrahim Chumo’s camp in the area.

The troops also conducted offensive operations against Bello Turji’s camp in the Chida area of Shinkafi on 5 January 2025. Aerial surveillance revealed the terrorists suffered significant casualties during these operations with several terrorists injured and their hideouts destroyed.

Operation Fansan Yamma remains committed to neutralizing all terrorist threats across the Joint Task Force Theatre of Operation and assures the public of its determination to maintain peace and security in the region. The Joint Task Force encourages continued cooperation from the community towards the achievement of its mandate.

