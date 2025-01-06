2025: New Year’s resolution, a routine or necessity?

BLESSING TAIWO

A new year comes with fresh aspirations and targets. 2025 is not an exception as more people are bent on improving their status regardless of the economic situation.

With growth in view, a new year’s resolution is drafted to take up new tasks, upskill, quit an addiction, eat healthier, save more money, start a business, among others.

‘Plan to succeed’

“Write down your goals, make plans to achieve them, and work on your plans every single day,” renowned author, Brian Tracy wrote in the 2nd edition of his book— Goals!

These simple-looking techniques have, however, been difficult to operate in overtime. Research has shown that people give up their resolutions before the end of January.

According to a survey by Forbes Health in 2023, 8% said their resolutions lasted through the first month, 21.9% reported two months, 22.2% mentioned three months and 13.1% said their resolutions lasted four months. Only 1% said they lasted for 11 or 12 months.

While the reasons for deviation differ, Tracy suggests building relationships with the right people. “Your ability to form the right relationships with the right people at every stage of your life and career will be the critical determinant of your success and achievement and will have an inordinate impact on how quickly you achieve your goals.”

‘The need for God’s help’

In an interview with Daily Champion, a clergyman, Reverend Olawunmi Olatundun stressed that unless a man receives the help of God, all his resolutions will remain as a decision and not executed as planned.

“A lot of reasons responsible for backing out on decisions made at the beginning of a year. It could be spiritual, emotional, financial, sociological, health related and many more but I will sum it up as the inconsistent nature of man.

“Unless a man receives the help of God, all his resolutions will remain as a decision and not executed as planned. Proverbs 19:21 “Man proposes, but God disposes” (TLB). Only God knows the end of a thing from the beginning (Isaiah 46:10) so it is important to submit all the plans to Him (Prov 3:5-6),” Revd Olatundun quoted.

‘It is not a do or die affair’

The revered cleric, however, noted that a new year’s resolution should be a guide towards fulfilling divine mandate and not a do or die affair.

He mentioned that Christians should involve God in their new year plan. “It is too risky and costly to set out a plan for the new year without God in the picture. Recall, the tower of Babel (Gen 11). The Christian’s perspective should be that ‘I am what I am by the grace of God’ (1 Cor 15:10).”

On the essence of a yearly resolution, Revd Olatundun said, “January, being the first month, introduces a new year and a new season. It comes with the feeling of freshness, hope and opportunity to restart. Resolution on the other hand has a Latin origin which means to settle or firm decision. It is the quality of being determined.

“The end of a season marks the beginning of another season. At this point, there is an opportunity to start afresh, right the wrongs and pursue divine purpose.

“A new year’s resolution is however important to keep on track in pursuing the purpose of God for the individual’s life. It is biblical, that God has not created anyone without a purpose to fulfill, from creation no man has been an afterthought of God, hence it is critical to check and return to track of divine purpose.”

Commenting on the church’s structure in helping members actualise their year’s plan, Revd Olatundun pointed out that the New Testament Church was instituted with key purposes of worship, discipleship, fellowship and ministry.

“These four emphasize acknowledgement of God, becoming like Jesus in nature, strengthening and equipping the brethren. The highlighted fundamentals can help a Christian actualise their set plans for the year.

“On the other hand, I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me. Phil 4:13. With Christ the firm determinations are achievable.”

‘Resist unrealistic resolutions’

A clinical psychologist, Judith-Ada Chiroma, who spoke with our correspondent, explained why some resolutions fail before the end of the year.

“Oftentimes, resolutions made are unrealistic, too vague, or they lack a clear plan. People also lose motivation quickly if they don’t see results immediately or if life gets busy and the resolutions are forgotten.

“An example is resolving to ‘save more money’ without a specific plan. By January’s end, the person may abandon this goal because they didn’t decide how much to save, where to cut expenses, where and how to possibly add more streams of income or set up a system like automatic savings. Without clear steps, they might spend impulsively and feel the goal is too difficult to achieve,” she said.

‘Break it into smaller steps and review’

Chiroma harped on the need to review the set plan as a way to monitor progress, stay motivated and celebrate small wins.

Highlighting workable tips for positive results, the psychologist said, “Set specific and realistic goals: Be clear about what you want to achieve.

Break it into smaller steps: This makes the resolution easier to follow and less overwhelming.

Write it down and monitor progress: Keeping a record helps you stay accountable and focused.

Celebrate small wins: Rewarding yourself for progress keeps you motivated.

Be flexible: Life happens, so adjust your plan if needed instead of giving up.”

‘Extra efforts in an unfriendly work environment’

Our correspondent further had a conversation with an entrepreneur, Deborah Bankole on the contents of her 2025 resolution.

“My resolution plan consists of last year’s unfulfilled resolves. I didn’t actualise all I planned for in 2024. Now, I have observed what my hindrances were last year and will work against them this time,” she said.

Bankole, who is also an employee of an organisation, decried her workplace setting, saying it does not have a good structure to enable her to actualise her plan which would require her to double her efforts for desirable success.

‘Students should strive for excellence’

An educationist, Olaoluwa Oladepo encouraged students to work with a set plan and goals for the year.

“Students should not relent in striving for excellence. Don’t settle for less. Ensure you utilise your time wisely and do a check on a daily basis on what you have achieved for the day,” Oladepo said in an interview with Daily Champion.

She warned against distractions during the year, noting that most students are excited to begin the year with great goals but relent later.

“With the aid of the year’s tutors for each class and the assistant of the class teachers, the students are well guided,” the teacher said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2