UKPUM OKON Day: 2 Career Diplomats, 10 Distinguished Sons, Daughters Honoured Amid Request For Intervention On Abandoned Afia Atan Bridge.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

As part of the activities to mark 2024 Ukpum Okon Day, two career Diplomats, one retired and another currently serving, were honoured alongside other outstanding sons and daughters of the community.

The celebration tagged Festival of Unity and Hope, held at the Iconic Ukpom Okon Town Hall, one of the best across the State if not the country, featured other activities, such as walk out to keep fit, novelty football match and cultural displays.

The gathering which brought all sons and daughters of the six villages that make up the clan, at home and in the diaspora together to make the three-day event a huge success and memorable under the aegis of Mboho Ukpum Okon 2024.

The Planning Committee Chairman, Pastor Ntia Thompson, said in a chat with newsmen, “this year’s edition promises to make Ukpum Okon Clan a perfect place for adventurers to unwind and be indulged in the Christmas celebration every year”.

As earlier highlighted programmes lined up for the celebration also included all Night Songs and Praises to the Almighty.

“The celebration climaxed with the yearly ritual of the beach party that attracted the entire Ikot Abasi Local Government Area to join in the celebration. It promises to be fun-filled”, the Chairman quipped.

Ukpum Okon Clan prides itself in being home to eminent personalities in Nigeria, with two career ambassadors of Akwa Ibom extraction; His Excellencies Ambassadors, Emmanuel Bassey Ukpeh, who chaired this year’s occasion, and Raymond Brown. Other eminent personalities included, HRM Edidem (Dr) Udo Joe Ntuk Obom XII, Paramount Ruler, Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, and the Local Council Chairman of Ikot Abasi, Hon. Joseph Udofia, who was the Guest of Honour.

Mboho Ukpum Okon, is a sociocultural organisation, under whose auspices the Christmas celebration holds every year.

In the words of the pioneer President, Hon. Emmanuel Justice Ntuk, who also doubles as the National Vice President of Mboho Ikot Abasi, “Mboho Ukpum Okon was birthed three years ago. It has been running smoothly and that is why people are happy”.

He expressed his satisfaction that Mboho has become a formidable platform for every development in the clan to evolve and revolve around. I would want to be remembered for this”, Hon. Justus Ntuk added.

The Mboho therefore used the opportunity of the Christmas Celebration to draw the attention of the governor, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno to Afia Atan Bridge for urgent intervention remedy.

The bridge is the only link between the upper Ukpum Okon with its lower counterpart and has remained abandoned over the years. If repaired, indigenes of the community known for their agrarian disposition would be able to evacuate their farm produce to the market and improve upon their livelihood, May God Bless Ukpum Okon, Hon. Justus Ntuk and his EXCO.