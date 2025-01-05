34.8 C
Lagos
January 5, 2025
Trending now

Tottenham sign Czech goalkeeper Kinsky

Prophet Chris Isiatonamba: Showcasing transformation of lives

Be optimistic this year, Gov Diri tells Nigerians

Firm Unveils Strategies for Data Centers to Meet AI Boom Challenges

Schneider Electric Explores the Milestones and Challenges of Digital Transformation

UKPUM OKON Day: 2 Career Diplomats, 10 Distinguished Sons, Daughters Honoured Amid…

Invest In Bayelsa, Gov Diri Woos Ijaws In Diaspora

Gov Diri Mourns Tragic Death Of Ofoni Paramount Ruler

Dominion City gives succor to widows; others in Lagos, Abuja

Presidential visit: Mbah focused, doing very well, says Tinubu in Enugu

Champion Newspapers LTD
Sports

Tottenham sign Czech goalkeeper Kinsky

by Peter Anayo069

Tottenham announced Sunday they have signed Czech under-21 international goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague in a deal worth about £12.5 million ($15.5 million).

Spurs have been without first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario since he fractured his ankle during a 4-0 win over Manchester City in November and he is set to be sidelined until the end of February.

Fraser Forster has been deputising for injury-hit Spurs but the England international missed Saturday’s 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle with illness, meaning Brandon Austin deputised.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have only won two of their past 11 games in all competitions and have slumped to 12th in the Premier League table.

The 21-year-old Kinsky, whose goalkeeping father was a Czech international, completed a medical at Tottenham on Saturday and has signed a contract until 2031.

He has made 29 appearances for Slavia Prague this season, keeping 14 clean sheets.

The goalkeeper told the Slavia Prague website the move was a “dream come true”.

“It was clear that such an opportunity may not come again,” he said. “I decided to go for it, and then it was all down to a deal between the clubs.”

The move is subject to international clearance and the granting of a work permit.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Egbin Power Wins Best in Safety Performance Power GenCo Award at AfriSafe 2024

Editor

Chevron Nigeria awarded energy company of the year for environmental sustainability and CSR

Editor

15,000 Athletes to compete in 2024 Gateway Games –Olopade

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO