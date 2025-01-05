Tottenham sign Czech goalkeeper Kinsky

Tottenham announced Sunday they have signed Czech under-21 international goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague in a deal worth about £12.5 million ($15.5 million).

Spurs have been without first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario since he fractured his ankle during a 4-0 win over Manchester City in November and he is set to be sidelined until the end of February.

Fraser Forster has been deputising for injury-hit Spurs but the England international missed Saturday’s 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle with illness, meaning Brandon Austin deputised.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have only won two of their past 11 games in all competitions and have slumped to 12th in the Premier League table.

The 21-year-old Kinsky, whose goalkeeping father was a Czech international, completed a medical at Tottenham on Saturday and has signed a contract until 2031.

He has made 29 appearances for Slavia Prague this season, keeping 14 clean sheets.

The goalkeeper told the Slavia Prague website the move was a “dream come true”.

“It was clear that such an opportunity may not come again,” he said. “I decided to go for it, and then it was all down to a deal between the clubs.”

The move is subject to international clearance and the granting of a work permit.