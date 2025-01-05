25.2 C
 Soludo Welcomes President Tinubu to Southeast, Hails Hs Liberal Leadership

by Editor082
Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State welcomes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Southeast and commends him for his profound leadership style as he visits Enugu State to commission developmental projects completed by Governor Peter Mbah.
This is in line with Soludo’s usual display of regional cooperation and political decorum which underscores his commitment to fostering productive federal and state relations while promoting the collective interest of the Southeast region.
In a release by Soludo’s Chief Press Secretary. Christian Aburime, the governor said the visit signposts President Tinubu’s attention to the development of the Southeast region.
Governor Soludo also congratulated Governor Mba of Enugu State on his developmental strides, stating that they are similar to the infrastructural and transformational advancements taking place in Anambra State.
In light of this, political pundits posit that the projects commissioning in neighbouring Enugu State and Governor Soludo’s stance in embracing federal presence and supporting projects by fellow Southeast governors will boost Southeast regional cooperation in enhancing effective relations at the federal level for growth purposes.

