Prophet Chris Isiatonamba: Showcasing transformation of lives

Christopher Onyemaechi Chukwuemeka is a Nigerian prophet, singer, author and teacher who ministers and counsels in Igbo language. Born on the 10th of November 1989 in Aguleri Anambra East local government area of Anambra state married with three kids, a native of Enugu state born into a staunch Roman Catholic family of Mr.and Mrs. Fidelis Chukwuemeka of Umudia Uvuru in Uzo-uwani local government area of Enugu state, Nigeria; Mr Fidelis Chukwuemeka was also a seer before he passed on.

Prophet Isiatonamba is the pioneer and spiritual director of Isiatonamba prayer solution ministry, established in 2014.

Founder of Isiatonamba Foundation -a safe heaven for the less privileged; widows, widowers, orphans, sick, mentally deranged, destitute, and homeless in society,

Prophet Chris Isiatonamba, a dynamic minister of Yahweh who started prophesying at the tender age of 14, had people troop into his Father’s compound from different places in search of him. He was later discovered and spiritually groomed by the late Rev. Fr. Dr.Pius Okeke Ikoli (Uncle) of Awka Diocese of the Catholic Church Anambra state.

After his education, he went to Lagos for greener pasture which he envisaged would be of immense benefit to him as a young man.

Thereafter, he established his own company, Save-Way Agency Nigeria Ltd but his thriving business could not quench the fire of the holy spirit in him.

One morning, he had a voice echo to him to shut-down his business for full-time evangelism, that he had the anointing of the holy spirit upon him, make him become a servant of the most high God, it came to pass and Isiatonamba prayer solution ministry (IPSM) was born, based in only spiritual solution, prophecy, healing, deliverance and permanent solutions

Over the years, he has passionately taught Christians around the world how to apply the principles of faith, found in God’s word to live and God has been confirming his words with astounding miracles.

Fondly called “Isiatonamba of our time” due to his selfless commitment to the work of God, by the virtue of his passionate and constant exposure to the holy spirit, now operates an “all-round gifts of the holy spirit, uncommon grace, never seen in this generation. Prophet Christopher Chukwuemeka is the convener of Night of Solution-a daily online prayer program in Igbo language, Solution Court-a Family reconciliation initiative,

He is passionate about delivering men from the captivity of the enemy into their divine destinies and has been resolute in keeping to this mandate, Relentlessly pulling souls from the kingdom of darkness into Christ’s marvelous light, he does this and much more, free of charge, without denominational discrimination.

This humble servant of Yahweh is devoted to soul-winning hopes to win one billion souls for Christ before transiting to glory in due time.

Isiatonamba Prayer Solution Ministry (IPSM), a non-spiritual solution ministry located at Ikeja Lagos state Nigeria, was founded by the holy spirit through his servant prophet. Christopher Onyemaechi Chukwuemeka.