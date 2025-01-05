Osun 2026: APC Group appeals for zoning guber ticket to Osun west

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A group within the All Progressive Congress APC, in Osun State, The Progressive Frontliners (TPF), has appealed to the leadership of the party to zone the gubernatorial ticket to the Osun West Senatorial District.

Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo, the state capital, the coordinator of the group, Ajijola Ayodeji, noted that allocating the party ticket to the west would demonstrate that the APC values every zone within the state equally, thereby rallying widespread support and enthusiasm.

He added that the zoning would address the issue of imbalance and promote inclusivity, empowering Osun West to fully participate and lead in the development of our state alongside other districts.

He said, “As we journey toward the 2026 gubernatorial election, the aspiration of the Osun West agenda will be at the forefront of our campaign. We seek to energize our communities, inspire the the party in gubernatorial polls despite its potential and contributions to our party successes and against all odds. Allocating the party ticket to this district this time around would address this imbalance and promote inclusivity, empowering Osun West to fully participate and lead in the development of our state alongside other districts.

“From an electoral strategy standpoint, zoning to Osun West will invigorate our support base, motivating both the party faithful and local communities. This action would demonstrate that the APC values every zone within the state equally, thereby rallying widespread support and enthusiasm, which is crucial for a successful election outcome.

“Moreover, leaders emerging from Osun West bring diverse perspectives and ideas that can enrich our party’s policies and programs, fostering innovation and growth. The district is home to individuals with strong leadership qualities, integrity, and dedication, who have proven their mettle in various capacities.

“Zoning to Osun West also aligns with the spirit of the APC’s foundational vision, which emphasizes fairness, unity, and national integration. It would resonate positively with the broader electorate, showcasing our commitment to balanced development and equal participation across all regions.

“Historical precedents from other states demonstrate that respecting zoning arrangements fosters trust and continuity, which are imperative for long-term party stability. Our decision can set a powerful example, reinforcing the APC as a party that listens and responds to the needs of its constituents.

“Lastly, we urge you to consider the immense goodwill and positive public perception that would ensue from such a decision. This goodwill could play a vital role in propelling the APC to even greater heights in upcoming elections, solidifying our legacy as a party committed to excellence and inclusiveness”.

For a better society