NDDC Commissions Solar Street Lights in Ogoni Communities

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has commissioned solar-powered street lights in Bodo, Biera and Bera communities in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State as part of its ongoing Light Up the Niger Delta project.

Inaugurating the project, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said that the street lights would enhance the economic value of the communities, reduce criminal activities in the area and promote a productive nightlife.

Ogbuku, who was accompanied by the NDDC Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye and the South-South Vice Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Mr. Victor Giadom, assured that more communities in the Niger Delta would soon be lit up.

Earlier, Ogbuku paid a courtesy visit to King Festus Babaa Paago Baigia, the Gbenemene Gokana Kingdom, at his palace, appealing to the monarch and his people to allow the Federal Government to negotiate with all parties concerned for a quick resumption of the oil exploration activities in Ogoni land.

He said the resumption of oil operations in the area would also benefit Ogoni, such as through employment and industrialisation.

Ogbuku states, “The Ogoni people must position themselves for the associated benefits of oil, as the wealth locked underneath the soil will benefit both the Federal Government and the Ogoni communities.

“I assure you that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is a listening government and that he will considerably accommodate your views on the return of oil operations to Ogoni land.”

The NDDC boss commended President Tinubu’s wisdom in continuing the Ogoni clean exercise. He stated that the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, would make international oil companies more responsible for their host communities.

When he met with Ogoni leaders in Aso Rock last year, Ogbuku observed that President Tinubu demonstrated his interest in the people’s affairs. He stressed the importance of Ogoni land in the Niger Delta region, noting that they were entitled to a fair share of NDDC projects.

King Festus Babaa Baigia, Gbenemene Gokana Kingdom, who is also the Chairman of the Gokana council of traditional rulers, pledged the Ogoni people’s support for the President Tinubu-led administration and thanked him for the appointment of Dr Ogbuku, who he said, “has demonstrated exceptional leadership as the Managing Director of NDDC.”

He said installing street lights in the communities brought many benefits in security and commerce, acknowledging that commercial activities now thrive at night.

The royal father appealed to the Federal Government to bring more development projects to Ogoni, assuring they would partner with the government to protect facilities in his domain.