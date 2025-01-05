Matriarch Paulina Ogah buried in grand style with Commissioning of Landmark Community Projects

. As Governors Otti, Nwifuru, Mba, others commend the Ogahs.

December 29th, 2024 will remain remarkable in the annals of history, as Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah (OON, CON, FCA, Ph.D.), the Founder and President of Masters Energy Group with his siblings

Paid last respect to their mother and matriarch, Ezinne Paulina Ogbonne Ogah in grand style in Onuaku Uturu, Isuikwuato LGA. Abia State

The historic event which followed ground commissioning of three monumental projects—the Wilson and Paulina Memorial Hospital, The Wilsons Hotels and Resort, and Masters 105.9 FM Radio Station (a part of the Masters Communications brand)—were commissioned in honor of the late parents of

of the Ogah’s, and it underscored their commitment to community development and nation-building.

Speaking at the unveiling of these projects by the Executive Governor of Abia State Dr Alex Otti in honor of Late Mazi Wilson and Mrs Paulina Ogah , Otti praised Dr. Ogah’s unwavering dedication to driving development within the state.

Also, Former Rivers State Governor and former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, commended Dr. Ogah for creating job opportunities and uplifting his community.

In his speech, the Governor of Ebony state Dr Alex Nwifuru, applauded the Ogah’s for what they are doing in the area of building factories while inviting them to extend hands to Ebony state by building one of his factories in Ebony state.

Speaking shortly after the church service by the First African Gospel Mission, Dr Uche Ogah who spoke on behalf of the Ogah family said his family built these facilities in memory of their late parents as well as to appreciate God for keeping their mother in sound health condition before calling her home at the age of 80 years.

He extolled their late parents for teaching them great virtues of love, fairness, humility, generosity, forgiveness, the fear of God and service to God and mankind, added that they learnt patience, hard work and dignity of labour from their parents.

It was an Epoch making day as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was ably represented by Senator Nkeiru Onyejiocha, Minister of Labour for state .

Other dignitaries that were in attendance were the Governor of Enugu State, Barrister Ndubuisi Peter Mbah, the Minister of works , senator David Umahi, the Deputy House of Representatives Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu , Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Mallam Mele Kyari NNPCl GCEO, among others.