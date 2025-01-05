25.2 C
Lagos
January 5, 2025
Trending now

Invest In Bayelsa, Gov Diri Woos Ijaws In Diaspora

Gov Diri Mourns Tragic Death Of Ofoni Paramount Ruler

Dominion City gives succor to widows; others in Lagos, Abuja

Presidential visit: Mbah focused, doing very well, says Tinubu in Enugu

Massive Savings Await Shoppers as Konga Launches 2025 ‘Jara’ Campaign

Corporate Blackmailers as Tinubu’s Enemies

NDDC Commissions Solar Street Lights in Ogoni Communities

Tinubu: Eastern Rail Line Will Be Completed, And Anambra Basin Will Receive…

 Soludo Welcomes President Tinubu to Southeast, Hails Hs Liberal Leadership

How EFCC Benin Zone convicted 3 for defrauding Zion members 

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

How EFCC Benin Zone convicted 3 for defrauding Zion members 

by Editor080
In its fight against cybercrime in the country, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) through its Benin zonal Directorate  recently secured the conviction of three young men for impersonating the Spiritual Director of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach Evangelist Ebuka Anozie Obi, to defraud members of the public.
 The three men, Odion Victor, Amos Godwin and Ayomide Michael, were arraigned at the Edo State High Court in Benin by EFCC for impersonating the Evangelist on the social media.
 They had created social media platforms in the name of Evangelist Ebuka and deceived many members of the public to give money towards treatment of some purported sick people, sow seeds for spiritual breakthrough or for special prayers.
They were also directing the members of Zion Ministry to pay the money into bank accounts created by the trio. Hon. Justice G.O. Madegbelo who presided over the case found them guilty of the charges and thereafter sentenced them to Community Service.
 Justice Madegbelo also ordered them to forfeit their mobile phones, the balance in their bank accounts “being proceeds and instrumentality of crime to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.”

Related posts

Pandemonium as Police disperse council workers with teargas in Rivers

Editor

Bomb blast: Imo Police Command assures residents of safety

Editor

Fire Service saves 25 lives, property worth N78.5bn in 3 months- Official

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO