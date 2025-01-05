27.7 C
Lagos
January 5, 2025
Trending now

Families are increasingly drifting apart, Fr. Okoli rues

Fr. Urien: What is new in 2025

Gov  Duoye Diri attends Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries  4 days Crusade…

Matriarch Paulina Ogah buried in grand style with Commissioning of Landmark Community…

Tottenham sign Czech goalkeeper Kinsky

Prophet Chris Isiatonamba: Showcasing transformation of lives

Be optimistic this year, Gov Diri tells Nigerians

Firm Unveils Strategies for Data Centers to Meet AI Boom Challenges

Schneider Electric Explores the Milestones and Challenges of Digital Transformation

UKPUM OKON Day: 2 Career Diplomats, 10 Distinguished Sons, Daughters Honoured Amid…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Gov  Duoye Diri attends Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries  4 days Crusade held  Imo 

by Peter Anayo0111

L-r… The  Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, General Overseer Pastor Lazarus Muoka, with Governor of Bayelsa State  Duoye Diri;  during the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries a 4-day Crusade on ” What God has determined shall be done” was held at Mgbidi, in Imo State on 4/1/2025.

Governor of Bayelsa State Duoye Diri and his cabinet have been prayed for by the worshippers.

Governor of Bayelsa State Duoye Diri praying to God at the Crusade ground.

Amaka Okwuoha known professionally as Chioma Jesus performs on stage.

Amaka Okwuoha known professionally as Chioma Jesus perfuming at The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries a 4 days Crusade on ” What God has Determined shall be done” held at  Mgbidi, in Imo State on 4/1/2025… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 30,2024

Editor

Investigative hearing members, House Rep. Committee on Public Accounts with Fed. Ministry of Works held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Tax Reform Bills presents by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Nat’l Assembly, in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO