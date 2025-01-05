Gov  Duoye Diri attends Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries  4 days Crusade held  Imo 

L-r… The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, General Overseer Pastor Lazarus Muoka, with Governor of Bayelsa State Duoye Diri; during the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries a 4-day Crusade on ” What God has determined shall be done” was held at Mgbidi, in Imo State on 4/1/2025.

Governor of Bayelsa State Duoye Diri and his cabinet have been prayed for by the worshippers.

Governor of Bayelsa State Duoye Diri praying to God at the Crusade ground.

Amaka Okwuoha known professionally as Chioma Jesus performs on stage.

